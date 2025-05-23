When is the next Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity update? Summer Festival explored

With each Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity update, the Roblox experience changes a little, introducing new ways to play the game. The upcoming update, dubbed the Summer Festival, is set to be released on May 24, 2025. The event promises to commemorate the arrival of summer, so it will include various themed artifacts, treasures, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Summer Festival update in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Summer Festival release date

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is known to update every week close to the weekend, and the Summer Festival is no exception. This content update will arrive on May 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. UTC, which is a Saturday.

The exact time of release will vary based on your time zone, which you can check in the following list:

UTC: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. CDT: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. EDT: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. PDT: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. IST: 12:30 a.m (May 25)

Following the pattern set by the previous updates, the Summer Festival will likely last one week. That said, the length of the event is at the developers’ discretion, and they may extend it should their game design plans demand it.

What to expect from the Summer Festival update

Some Summer Festival details have been teased by the developers on their official X account, indicating the things to come this weekend. These include images of the event shop, the Upgrades station, and the Sell station for the event.

The Summer Festival is also described as involving some sort of a treasure hunt involving rare artifacts on a beach. Players will be required to use a Metal Detector to find said artifacts and turn them in to earn prizes. The precise nature of the artifacts and the associated prizes is currently unknown.

Other teasers include gameplay alterations, with one of the planned changes being the duration of Bounties. Future Bounties will likely last three weeks instead of ending after the second week. This will give players more time to get the required Pet and the associated rewards. Note that Queen Kitty, Prophet, and Doggy1337 Bounties will only be active for two weeks.

Furthermore, the Underworld Egg is set to become inactive after this update. As such, consider getting as many of the Pets in its pool as you can before it leaves for good.

FAQs

When will the next Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity update be released?

The next update, the Summer Festival, is set to be released on May 24, 2025.

What is the Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Summer Festival about?

The Summer Festival is teased to be about hunting treasures and artifacts on the beach.

Is Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity accessible for free?

Yes, the game is available for free, demanding no mandatory premium purchases.

