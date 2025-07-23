When is the next event in Steal a Brainrot?

The next event in Steal a Brainrot is scheduled to arrive on Friday, July 25, 2025. This campaign will drop exactly one week after its predecessor, which was released on June 18. The event will likely include new collectible characters, Mutations, and ways to play the game, as is the norm with weekly updates for this title.

Read on to learn the exact release time for the upcoming Steal a Brainrot event, as well as what to expect from it.

Release date for the next Steal a Brainrot event across all major regions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The upcoming content drop is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, as mentioned earlier. You can check the exact release timings be referring to the following list:

UTC: 4 pm

4 pm PDT: 9 am

9 am CDT: 11 am

11 am EDT: 12 pm

12 pm IST: 9:30 pm

9:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 12 am

12 am Brasilia Standard Time: 1 pm

This is about 30 minutes earlier than the previous update, which was released at 4:30 pm UTC on July 18, 2025.

What to expect from the next event

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the next event is unnamed, and only a scant few details pertaining to it have been released. There’s a chance that the official event page will update the details as we move closer toward the release date.

For one, the update it is set to arrive with is touted to be a larger update than normal. So, it would be natural to have somewhat higher expectations for the quality and scope of the content that arrives with it.

Typically, each update brings with it a new gameplay element alongside the standard characters and Mutations. The previous update included the Bubblegum Machine, which applied the Bubblegum Trait once the machine was activated. It’s possible that the upcoming event includes something similar that alters the way you play the game.

These celebrations also feature limited-time content that becomes unavailable at the end of the event. If you wish to get the best rewards from the upcoming event, consider participating in the featured activities before the rewards are rendered inaccessible.

FAQs

When will the next Steal a Brainrot event arrive?

The next update is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.

What is the release time for the next Steal a Brainrot event?

The next event will arrive at 9 pm UTC, which is 30 minutes earlier than its predecessor.

Is Steal a Brainrot playable for free?

Yes, you can access the vast majority of its gameplay elements for free.

