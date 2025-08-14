When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Beanstalk Event update)

The next Grow a Garden update is scheduled to arrive on August 16, 2025. Dubbed the Beanstalk Event update, the upcoming content drop will offer a suite of new gameplay elements, such as Seeds, Pets, and more. The titular event will be centered around nurturing a Beanstalk plant with fellow players for unique freebies. You can also expect new gameplay features to be released.

Ad

Here’s when you can expect to see the Beanstalk Event update, along with the different gameplay additions and changes it will likely bring.

Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event update release timings across all major regions

Official update render (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event update will be released on August 16, 2025, at the standard weekly update timings across all major regions, as listed below:

Ad

Trending

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

Once the Beanstalk Event update drops, its contents will likely remain active for at least two weeks, giving you ample time to explore its gameplay additions.

Looking for the best Fruits in the game? Feel free to refer to our Fruit tier list to see how the different species in Grow a Garden stack up against each other.

What to expect from the Beanstalk Event update

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Beanstalk Event was a part of a community poll in the game’s official Discord server, where players could choose between it and the Cooking Event. This poll was held on July 27, 2025, and the vast majority of players voted in favor of the Cooking Event. Now that the event is sunsetting, the Beanstalk Event will replace it and introduce various new features.

Ad

According to the description on the poll, the Beanstalk Event will function similarly to the Radioactive Carrot event. During the event period, all players on the server must convert their Fruits into fertilizer, which can then be used on the Beanstalk. This will cause the Beanstalk to grow taller, eventually reaching the Giants in the sky, who offer unique rewards for the players' collective efforts.

The update will include a brand-new feature called Garden Guide, which will serve as the game’s version of an Index. You will be able to use it to refer to the Pets, Seeds, collectibles, etc. that you’ve unlocked, and keep track of those that you’re missing. The Garden Guide will include achievement and leveling systems that let you unlock prizes based on your progress.

Ad

In addition to these elements, the upcoming patch will include new Pets, Seeds, Weather, and more, as is the norm for weekly updates. Further details will be revealed once the Beanstalk Event is live in-game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the Beanstalk Event update be released?

The Beanstalk Event update will be released on August 16, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Ad

What is the Garden Guide in Grow a Garden?

The Garden Guide is an upcoming feature that will function as an index for your Pets, Fruits, and other collectibles.

What is the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event update about?

The Beanstalk Event update will have you join forces with fellow Robloxians to nurture a Beanstalk with fertilizer and make it tall enough to reach the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025