When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Bizzier Bees)

Grow a Garden releases weekly updates that bring various gameplay improvements and additions to the experience. The upcoming patch, dubbed the Bizzier Bees update, is set to release on June 7, 2025. It will serve as an extension of the currently ongoing Bizzy Bees event, adding new seeds, pets, gear, and more. These additions will be available for a limited time, making the update contents exclusive to the event period.
Let’s explore the known details of the next update and see what to expect from it.
Grow a Garden Bizzier Bees update release date
Following the pattern set by previous updates, the next patch will arrive on a Saturday. Its release date is June 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. UTC. You can find out the exact release time based on your time zone by referring to the following list:
- UTC: 2:00 p.m.
- CDT: 9:00 a.m.
- EDT: 10:00 a.m.
- PDT: 7:00 a.m.
- IST: 7:30 p.m.
While the end date for the Bizzier Bees update is currently unknown, it’s safe to assume that its content will be available for a week. This makes June 14, 2025, the potential end date for the event. However, note that it can vary based on the developers’ plans for the game.
What to expect from the Bizzier Bees update
The developers have teased one new gear called the Pollen Radar on the official Discord server, which detects every Fruit with the Pollinated Mutation on the farm. Upon using it, it will automatically harvest all Pollinated Fruits and add them to your inventory, making the tool a handy option for all farmers.
Apart from that, the creators of the game have yet to reveal any specific details for the upcoming update. The Bizzier Bees event is poised to add seeds, pets, gear, and more, which are a staple for the experience. Updates also typically expand the event shop, so it’s possible that you may see new items in the Honey Shop as well.
FAQs
When will the next Grow a Garden update be released?
The next update, the Bizzier Bees event, is set to be released on June 7, 2025.
What will the Bizzier Bees update add to Grow a Garden?
The Bizzier Bees update will add a new gear called the Pollen Radar, and expand upon the existing playable elements of the Bizzy Bees event.
Is Grow a Garden available for free?
Yes, the game is fully playable for free at no additional cost.
