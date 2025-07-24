When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Corrupted update)

The arrival of Grow a Garden Update 1.16, dubbed the Corrupted update, is imminent. Set to be released on July 26, 2025, the upcoming patch will be an expansion of the currently ongoing Zen Event. It will introduce new gameplay mechanics, collectible items, Seeds, Pets, and more, and is likely to remain active until the end of the Zen Event.
Let’s take a look at the release window of the Corrupted update, as well as what to expect from it.
Grow a Garden Corrupted update release timings across all major regions
On July 26, 2025, the contents of the Corrupted update will be implemented into the game. It releases on a Saturday, as is the norm set by the game’s weekly updates. The exact release timing for major regions across the world can be found in the list below:
- UTC: 2 PM
- PDT: 7 AM
- CDT: 9 AM
- EDT: 10 AM
- IST: 7:30 PM
- Philippine Standard Time: 10 PM
- Brasilia Standard Time: 11 AM
This is the standard release timeframe for a weekly update. It will arrive exactly one hour after the Celebrity Guest event starts, so be sure to log into the game while the event is active. There is a good chance of obtaining something exclusive and unique during the Celebrity Guest event, leading into the arrival of the Corrupted update.
What to expect from the Corrupted update
The Corrupted update is not a replacement for the Zen Event; rather, it’s an expansion of the previous update’s themes. It will introduce a new corrupt channeler, who will seep tranquility from the game’s atmosphere.
Your objective will be to restore balance to the game world by playing through the update’s contents. Precisely how one would go about fulfilling this objective remains to be seen. Per the official Roblox event page, the new gameplay aspects will be plentiful, bringing you new themed elements to go with the Zen Event.
You can expect the standard suite of update content, such as Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, etc., to arrive with this patch. Players have speculated on the release of the Trading mechanic as well. So far, there has been no official confirmation whether it will arrive with the Corrupted update or a future update.
FAQs
When will the Corrupted update be released in Grow a Garden?
The Corrupted update is set to be released on July 26, 2025.
What is the theme of the Corrupted update in Grow a Garden?
The Corrupted update is said to be an inversion of the Zen Event, where a corrupt channeler will threaten the tranquility of the game world.
When are weekly Grow a Garden updates typically released?
Weekly updates for the game are released on Saturdays at 2 PM UTC.
