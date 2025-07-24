When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Corrupted update)

The arrival of Grow a Garden Update 1.16, dubbed the Corrupted update, is imminent. Set to be released on July 26, 2025, the upcoming patch will be an expansion of the currently ongoing Zen Event. It will introduce new gameplay mechanics, collectible items, Seeds, Pets, and more, and is likely to remain active until the end of the Zen Event.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the release window of the Corrupted update, as well as what to expect from it.

Grow a Garden Corrupted update release timings across all major regions

Official update render (Image via Roblox)

On July 26, 2025, the contents of the Corrupted update will be implemented into the game. It releases on a Saturday, as is the norm set by the game’s weekly updates. The exact release timing for major regions across the world can be found in the list below:

Ad

Trending

UTC: 2 PM

2 PM PDT: 7 AM

7 AM CDT: 9 AM

9 AM EDT: 10 AM

10 AM IST: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time: 10 PM

10 PM Brasilia Standard Time: 11 AM

This is the standard release timeframe for a weekly update. It will arrive exactly one hour after the Celebrity Guest event starts, so be sure to log into the game while the event is active. There is a good chance of obtaining something exclusive and unique during the Celebrity Guest event, leading into the arrival of the Corrupted update.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Zen update patch notes

What to expect from the Corrupted update

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Corrupted update is not a replacement for the Zen Event; rather, it’s an expansion of the previous update’s themes. It will introduce a new corrupt channeler, who will seep tranquility from the game’s atmosphere.

Ad

Your objective will be to restore balance to the game world by playing through the update’s contents. Precisely how one would go about fulfilling this objective remains to be seen. Per the official Roblox event page, the new gameplay aspects will be plentiful, bringing you new themed elements to go with the Zen Event.

You can expect the standard suite of update content, such as Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, etc., to arrive with this patch. Players have speculated on the release of the Trading mechanic as well. So far, there has been no official confirmation whether it will arrive with the Corrupted update or a future update.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Corrupted update be released in Grow a Garden?

The Corrupted update is set to be released on July 26, 2025.

What is the theme of the Corrupted update in Grow a Garden?

The Corrupted update is said to be an inversion of the Zen Event, where a corrupt channeler will threaten the tranquility of the game world.

When are weekly Grow a Garden updates typically released?

Weekly updates for the game are released on Saturdays at 2 PM UTC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025