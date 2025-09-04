When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Fairy Event Part 2 Update)

The next Grow a Garden update will serve as the second part of the Fairy Event, expanding the gameplay in new and unique ways. Dubbed the Fairy Event Part 2 Update, the upcoming content drop will include a brand-new Fairy Shop, revamped daily quests, and more. It is scheduled to arrive on September 6, 2025.

Alongside the exciting Fairy-themed additions, you will see the standard suite of Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, and more added with the update.

Grow a Garden Fairy Event Part 2 Update release timings across all major regions

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The upcoming update will broaden the gameplay scope of the Fairy Event on September 6, 2025. Its exact release timings across the different regions of the world are as follows:

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

11 am AEST: 12 am (September 7)

12 am (September 7) NZST: 2 am (September 7)

2 am (September 7) JST: 11 pm

Being an event expansion, the Fairy Event Part 2 will add new gameplay elements to the existing limited-time content. So, if you have any Pets, gear, or Seeds to acquire from the first half of the Fairy Event, you don’t have to worry about them expiring.

It is worth noting that outside of certain special events, an event theme typically lasts two weeks at most. Based on the trend set by the previous content drops, it’s safe to assume that the Fairy Event will sunset on September 13, 2025.

Read through the Fairy update patch notes to find out every activity to complete as a part of the first half of this event.

What to expect from Fairy Event Part 2

The Fairy Event area (Image via Roblox)

Only a scant few details pertaining to the Fairy Event Part 2 Update have been released, which include the new Fairy Shop. Further info on the shop is currently unknown, but based on previous event-exclusive shops, it’s safe to assume that it will feature new Seeds, Pets, and gear.

With the upcoming update, the Daily Quest system will see an overhaul as well. As of this writing, Daily Quests can be accessed through the Garden Guide and completed for Normal Seed Packs. Whether the revamp will change the list of possible quests and rewards is yet to be seen.

As is the norm with every Grow a Garden update, the Fairy Event Part 2 Update will introduce new Seeds, Pets, gear, and Weather Events. You will be able to interact with these gameplay elements in various unique ways, be it through event participation, shop purchases, or chance encounters. Additional details on these elements will likely be revealed closer to the update’s release date.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the Fairy Event Part 2 Update be released?

The Fairy Event Part 2 Update will be released on September 6, 2025.

What new content will the Fairy Event Part 2 Update introduce?

As of this writing, the development team has teased the inclusion of the Fairy Shop, a Daily Quest system revamp, and new Pets, Seeds, gear, and Weather Events.

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, you can access the gameplay mechanics central to Grow a Garden for free, with only optional content being locked behind a paywall.

