When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Fairy Event update)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 28, 2025 06:11 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The release date for the next Grow a Garden update, dubbed the Fairy Event update, has been revealed to be August 30, 2025. Additionally, a scant few details have been showcased on the official Discord server, hinting at what the upcoming content drop will include. The Fairy Event update will replace the currently ongoing Beanstalk Event.

Let’s take a look at the exact release timings and find out what to expect from the upcoming update.

Grow a Garden Fairy Event update release timings across all major regions

The Fairy Event update will arrive at the standard update release window on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 2 pm UTC. In the following list, you will find the exact release timings for the upcoming patch across every major region:

  • UTC: 2 pm
  • PDT: 7 am
  • CDT: 9 am
  • EDT: 10 am
  • IST: 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

The Beanstalk Event will end once the Fairy Event update drops, and all associated content will become inaccessible. So, we recommend completing every Beanstalk Event activity before it goes away, as it is unlikely to return anytime soon.

Consider using this guide for a list of the Pets added with the Beanstalk Event.

What to expect from the Fairy Event update

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Fairy Event update is set to give the event area a makeover, adding new interactive elements to the map. With it, new Pets, Seeds, gear, and Weather will become available. Based on previous event runtimes, the update contents will likely remain active for two weeks.

As of this writing, the details of the upcoming content drop are few and far between. So far, the game’s creator has confirmed the introduction of three new Seeds: the Lightshoot Seed, the Spirit Lantern Seed, and the Aurora Vine Seed. Currently, the rarities and values of these items have not been revealed.

Additional details of the upcoming content are likely to be released as we move closer to its release date.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the Grow a Garden Fairy Event update be released?

The Fairy Event update will be released on August 30, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Which Seeds are confirmed to be added with the Fairy Event update?

As of this writing, the Lightshoot Seed, the Spirit Lantern Seed, and the Aurora Vine Seed are confirmed to be included in the Fairy Event update.

Is Grow a Garden playable for free?

Yes, the experience can be played for free, with only optional elements being locked behind a paywall.

Swapnil Joshi

