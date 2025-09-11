When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Fall Market update)

Grow a Garden has released weekly updates since the launch of the experience. It introduces new content every Saturday (UTC), during which it introduces new Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, new features, and more. Content drops typically cater to a particular theme, which is typically based on seasonal changes, festivals, holidays, and more.The upcoming update, titled Fall Market update, will arrive on September 13, 2025, to celebrate the advent of the Fall season. Set to introduce the titular market into the experience, players will be able to buy new items using event-specific currency.Grow a Garden Fall Market update release date across all major regionsOfficial Event art (Image via Roblox)September 13, 2025, will see the introduction of the Fall Market update, which will be released at the following timings:UTC: 2 pmPDT: 7 amCDT: 9 amEDT: 10 amIST: 7:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time: 10 pmBrasilia Standard Time: 11 amJST: 11 pmAEST: 12 am (September 14)NZST: 2 am (September 14)The update will replace the currently ongoing Fairy Event. We recommend finishing any leftover tasks from the Fairy-themed celebration, as its contents will become unavailable with the introduction of the Fall Market update.Take a peek at our tier list to find out which Pets are the best in Grow a Garden.What to expect from the Fall Market updateAs the name of the update suggests, the Fall Market update will feature gameplay elements centered around the Fall season. You can expect Fall-themed elements to be present in the event area once the patch finally arrives on Saturday.Per the official event teaser, the update will introduce a new shop from which players will be able to purchase new Seeds, Pets, gear, and cosmetics. Additionally, new Weather Events will be added to the experience as well. Additionally, Admin Abuse will be held roughly one hour before the arrival of the update.The Fall Market update looks to be the beginning of a new event, which will likely last two weeks if its predecessors are anything to go by. Based on previous event trends, the game will probably introduce you to the gameplay loop of the upcoming event with the first update on September 13, 2025. With the second update, the experience is expected to expand upon the foundations of the first content drop. If it follows the pattern set by previous events, the Fall-themed event will end on September 27, 2025.Precise details on the event are sparse at the moment, and they will likely be revealed as we move closer to the release date.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Grow a GardenWhen does Grow a Garden release a new update?The title releases new updates every Saturday (UTC).When will the next Grow a Garden update be released?The next update is set to be released on September 13, 2025.Is Grow a Garden free to play?Yes, you can experience the core gameplay loop of the experience for free without making any premium purchases.