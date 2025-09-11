  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Fall Market update)

When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Fall Market update)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 11, 2025 07:40 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden has released weekly updates since the launch of the experience. It introduces new content every Saturday (UTC), during which it introduces new Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, new features, and more. Content drops typically cater to a particular theme, which is typically based on seasonal changes, festivals, holidays, and more.

Ad

The upcoming update, titled Fall Market update, will arrive on September 13, 2025, to celebrate the advent of the Fall season. Set to introduce the titular market into the experience, players will be able to buy new items using event-specific currency.

Grow a Garden Fall Market update release date across all major regions

Official Event art (Image via Roblox)
Official Event art (Image via Roblox)

September 13, 2025, will see the introduction of the Fall Market update, which will be released at the following timings:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • UTC: 2 pm
  • PDT: 7 am
  • CDT: 9 am
  • EDT: 10 am
  • IST: 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am
  • JST: 11 pm
  • AEST: 12 am (September 14)
  • NZST: 2 am (September 14)

The update will replace the currently ongoing Fairy Event. We recommend finishing any leftover tasks from the Fairy-themed celebration, as its contents will become unavailable with the introduction of the Fall Market update.

Take a peek at our tier list to find out which Pets are the best in Grow a Garden.

What to expect from the Fall Market update

Ad

As the name of the update suggests, the Fall Market update will feature gameplay elements centered around the Fall season. You can expect Fall-themed elements to be present in the event area once the patch finally arrives on Saturday.

Per the official event teaser, the update will introduce a new shop from which players will be able to purchase new Seeds, Pets, gear, and cosmetics. Additionally, new Weather Events will be added to the experience as well. Additionally, Admin Abuse will be held roughly one hour before the arrival of the update.

Ad

The Fall Market update looks to be the beginning of a new event, which will likely last two weeks if its predecessors are anything to go by. Based on previous event trends, the game will probably introduce you to the gameplay loop of the upcoming event with the first update on September 13, 2025.

With the second update, the experience is expected to expand upon the foundations of the first content drop. If it follows the pattern set by previous events, the Fall-themed event will end on September 27, 2025.

Ad

Precise details on the event are sparse at the moment, and they will likely be revealed as we move closer to the release date.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When does Grow a Garden release a new update?

The title releases new updates every Saturday (UTC).

When will the next Grow a Garden update be released?

The next update is set to be released on September 13, 2025.

Ad

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, you can experience the core gameplay loop of the experience for free without making any premium purchases.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications