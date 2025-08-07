When is the next Grow a Garden update going live? (Kitchen Storm update)

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 07, 2025
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The next Grow a Garden update, dubbed the Kitchen Storm update, is set to expand upon the Cooking Event introduced with the previous content drop. This expansion is scheduled to arrive on August 9, 2025, at the standard update release timings. Its official Roblox event page promises a Cooking Event expansion and new rewards to acquire, alongside the standard Seed, Pet, and gear additions.

Let’s take a look at when you will be able to cook up a storm in the upcoming Grow a Garden update.

Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update release timings across all major regions

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
The Kitchen Storm update will release on August 9, 2025, at the following times in the different time zones:

  • UTC: 2 pm
  • PDT: 7 am
  • CDT: 9 am
  • EDT: 10 am
  • IST: 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

Since Kitchen Storm is an expansion of the currently ongoing Cooking Event, you don’t have to worry about any expiring elements. You can take your time with the recipes currently in the game and prepare for the upcoming update at your own pace.

What to expect from the Kitchen Storm update

The official event page has confirmed a few morsels of information about the Kitchen Storm update. This patch will raise the stakes of the Cooking Event and, in turn, bring more rewards for all players to collect.

Furthermore, the content drop will include the standard suite of gameplay elements seen in every update. This includes new Seeds, Pets, Gear, Admin Weather, and more. The details will be revealed as we move closer to the release date.

Looking for the rarest cooking recipes in Grow a Garden? You can find a comprehensive list of every Prismatic recipe in the game here.

FAQs

When will the Kitchen Storm update be released in Grow a Garden?

The Kitchen Storm update is scheduled to be released on August 9, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Will the Cooking Event end with the Kitchen Storm update?

No, the Kitchen Storm update will expand the scope of the Cooking Event instead of outright replacing it.

How to prepare a dish in Grow a Garden Cooking Event

You can make a dish by bringing its ingredients to the Cooking Pot at the center of the hub area.

Swapnil Joshi

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
