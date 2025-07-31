When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Trading update)

Grow a Garden is finally bringing the Trading feature with an upcoming update of the same name. It is set to release on August 2, 2025, introducing various gameplay elements alongside the aforementioned feature. The content drop will also include the Cooking event, which will replace the currently ongoing Zen Event.

Let’s look at the release window for the Trading update, along with the gameplay elements that will likely be introduced with it.

Grow a Garden Trading update release timings across all major regions

Official Event art (Image via Roblox)

The long-awaited Trading update will arrive on August 2, 2025. It follows the release time of previous ones, dropping on a Saturday at the usual update timings.

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

The Zen Event, which kicked off on July 19, 2025, will sunset with the arrival of this patch. This makes its total runtime 14 days, which is fairly standard for events in this experience. The associated gameplay features, like the Zen Channeler and the Corrupted Quests, will become unavailable. So, get everything you need from the event soon.

What to expect from the Trading update

An in-game title (Image via Roblox)

The Trading update will introduce Trading, a feature that allows players to exchange in-game resources. Currently, it is unknown whether the Trading system will allow the exchange of anything aside from Fruits.

The update will include the Cooking Event, which involves cooking meals to deliver to the pig NPC. This non-player character will offer rewards based on the meal you deliver, making the event a mixture of crafting and NPC request missions from previous events.

The content drop will also include the Beanstalk Event, which is reminiscent of the Radioactive Carrot event. Its premise is simple: convert Fruits into fertilizer and contribute with other gamers on the server to nurture a beanstalk. All players on the server will receive rewards based on the growth stage of the giant plant.

Additional details about the update will be revealed once it is released on August 2, 2025.

FAQs

When will the Trading update arrive in Grow a Garden?

The Trading update is set to be released on August 2, 2025.

What is the Beanstalk Event about in Grow a Garden?

The Beanstalk Event involves all players on a server contributing fertilizer to nurture the Beanstalk plant and receive rewards based on its growth.

Is Grow a Garden playable for free?

Yes, you can access the title’s core gameplay features for free.

