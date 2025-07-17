When is the next Grow a Garden Update? (Zen Event update)

Grow a Garden is set to release the next update, dubbed the Zen Event update, on July 19, 2025. This update will introduce new gameplay elements with peace and tranquility as the central theme. It is set to include new features and Admin Weather Events, in addition to the standard suite of update contents like Pets and Seeds.

Ad

Let’s take a closer look at the release date and timings for the Zen Event update, along with what to expect from it.

Grow a Garden Zen Event update release timings across all major regions

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Zen Event update will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Below, you will find the release timings for the upcoming content drop across every major region:

Ad

Trending

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

With the release of the Zen Event update, the Prehistoric Event will likely end. This means that come Saturday, the Prehistoric-themed features, such as the Dinosaur Egg machine, the Dino Quests, and the event crafting table, will all become unavailable. If you are yet to finish these missions or craft desired items, we recommend doing so before the Zen Event update arrives.

Ad

Also read: All Divine Pets in Grow a Garden

What to expect from the Zen Event update

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The developers have released a few tidbits about what the Zen Event update will include, beyond the standard suite of content that arrives with each patch. This event is set to be focused on calmness and peacefulness, which will be reflected in the new Seeds and Pets.

Ad

Currently, the most significant piece of information released about this update is news of the introduction of a nine-tailed Fox Pet. It is said to function similarly to the Raccoon Pet introduced with the Lunar Glow event, in that it will duplicate a plant from another player’s farm. The new Fox is speculated to apply a Mutation, but the specifics of the Mutation are currently unknown.

A new gameplay event called the Radioactive Carrot has also been teased by the developers. This event tasks players with fueling a Radioactive Carrot that doubles as a rocket. Once the Carrot takes off, it is said to apply the Radioactive Mutation to random Fruits on the farm based on the amount of fuel used.

Ad

The Zen Event update will also include a new harvest animation for rare Fruits, adding a trail behind them as they fly into your inventory. This is a cosmetic change that adds a bit of flair to the act of harvesting something quite valuable.

Lastly, Jandel, the creator of the game, has teased Garden Slots and Go-Karting as upcoming features. This feature will likely arrive in an update following the Zen Event, but the exact release window is currently unknown.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Zen Event update be released in Grow a Garden?

The Zen Event update is set to be released on July 19, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Which Pets will the Zen Event update add to Grow a Garden?

Currently, the only known Zen Event update Pet is the nine-tailed Fox.

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable for free, with all premium elements being completely optional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025