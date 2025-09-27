When is the next Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse? (September 27, 2025)

Steal a Brainrot routinely holds Admin Abuse events on Tuesdays (Taco Tuesday) and Saturdays. September 27, 2025, is when the next Admin Abuse event will be held, which is a Saturday. Accompanying this weekly event are rare Mutations, special unit spawns, and more, which are applied by the game’s creator, Sammy.
You can expect Admin Abuse to start around 6 pm UTC this Saturday, so be sure to log onto the game’s servers to experience it.
Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse start time in all major regions
Admin Abuse usually starts about one hour before the arrival of the weekly content drop, which typically happens at 7 pm UTC on Saturdays. The following list includes the time at which Admin Abuse will commence in every major region of the world:
- UTC: 6 pm
- PDT: 11 am
- CDT: 1 pm
- EDT: 2 pm
- IST: 11:30 pm
- Brasilia Standard Time: 3 pm
- Philippine Standard Time: 2 am (September 28)
- AEST: 4 am (September 28)
- NZST: 6 am (September 28)
- JST: 3 am (September 28)
You can expect Admin Abuse to last up to 30 minutes in every game server, be it public or private. So, you don’t need to play on a public server to enjoy the chaotic goings-on of this weekly event.
Follow this guide to learn how Rebirths work in Steal a Brainrot.
What happens during Admin Abuse
Once Admin Abuse starts, Sammy, the game’s creator, applies various chaotic effects across the title’s servers. This includes increased spawn chances for Secret, Brainrot God, and Mythical-rarity units, Mutations, Trait spawns, Weather effects, and more. These effects are applied identically, which means that everyone will have identical odds of getting specific items during the event.
Admin Abuse is the best time to get the most coveted units in the game. If you manage to secure some of the best units while the event is active, the value of your base can easily skyrocket. So, we recommend keeping a few slots on your base empty to accommodate any new options.
It’s worth remembering that Admin Abuse is when the game’s active user count is typically at its highest. Over a million players attempt to get the most valuable units available, which means there’s an increased risk of your units being stolen away. Consider playing on a private server to safeguard your units or keeping a keen eye on your units for the duration of the event.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Steal a Brainrot
When is the next Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot?
The next Admin Abuse event will start on September 27, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.
Does Admin Abuse happen every week?
Yes, Admin Abuse is held every week, barring any rare exceptions.
How long does Admin Abuse last?
Admin Abuse typically lasts up to 30 minutes.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025