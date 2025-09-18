When is the next Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse? (September 20, 2025)

Admin Abuse events are a staple in Steal a Brainrot, held on Tuesdays (Taco Tuesdays) and Saturdays. The next Admin Abuse event is scheduled to arrive on September 20, 2025, which is a Saturday. Once the event starts, you can expect to see rare and valuable units spawn on the conveyor belt. Simultaneously, Sammy, the game’s creator, will trigger various chaotic effects that alter these units’ values.

Be sure to log onto the game’s servers this Saturday at 6 pm UTC for this week’s Admin Abuse event.

Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse start timings across all major regions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Below, you can find the start timings for the Admin Abuse event that is set to be released on September 20, 2025:

UTC: 6 pm

6 pm PDT: 11 am

11 am CDT: 1 pm

1 pm EDT: 2 pm

2 pm IST: 11:30 pm

11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 2 am (September 21)

2 am (September 21) Brasilia Standard Time: 3 pm

3 pm AEST: 4 am (September 21)

4 am (September 21) NZST: 6 am (September 21)

6 am (September 21) JST: 3 am (September 21)

The Admin Abuse event will commence one hour before the next update, which is scheduled to be released at 7 pm UTC on the same day. Once it begins, every game server will experience identical chaotic effects at the developer’s discretion for 30 minutes. So, you don’t specifically have to be playing on a public server to experience the Admin Abuse event.

This guide details the process of performing a Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot.

What to expect from Admin Abuse

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The most important aspect of Admin Abuse is the increased spawn rate for high-rarity units on the conveyor belt. You will see Secret, Brainrot God, and Mythical-rarity characters far more frequently, making the event the prime time to nab a coveted unit.

Sammy, the game’s creator, can potentially activate various effects for the duration of the Admin Abuse event, which usually lasts 30 minutes. These effects include Weather alterations, special Trait spawns, increased Mutation chances, and more.

If you choose to purchase units from the belt, you will need plenty of Cash; after all, all Brainrots belonging to these rarities are quite expensive. Additionally, you may want to keep a few character slots vacant in your base for new units. You may vacate existing slots by selling obsolete units or increase your total slot count through Rebirths.

Note that the game experiences increased footfall during Admin Abuse. This can lead to significantly more Robloxians attempting to steal others’ units, potentially causing hefty losses if you’re not careful. So, if you choose to play on a public server, you must be prepared to defend your units to the best of your abilities. Of course, if you wish to play it safe, you can always opt for a private server.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When will the next Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse event start?

The next Admin Abuse event is set to start on September 20, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.

Can Admin Abuse be triggered by the players?

No, players cannot activate Admin Abuse manually; only the game’s developers can do so.

How often does Admin Abuse occur in Steal a Brainrot?

Admin Abuse is typically held twice a week, with additional events being held at the developers’ discretion.

