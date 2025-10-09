When is Sam’s birthday in Grow a Garden?

The NPCs in Grow a Garden celebrate their birthdays on certain in-game dates. Sam, the proprietor of the Seed Shop, celebrates his birthday on July 2, as indicated by the in-game date counter at the top right. You have a chance to get a special reward by offering Cake to the NPC only on this date, so be sure to give him a slice.

Let’s take a look at what happens on Sam’s birthday in Grow a Garden.

Rewards obtained on Sam’s birthday in Grow a Garden

Giving Cake to Sam may either get you a reward or a simple message (Image via Roblox)

Sam’s birthday is on the in-game date of July 2. You can check the current date by looking at the counter at the top right of the screen. This counter also includes a small text informing you of every NPC’s birthday. So, you can claim unique rewards by offering Cake to each NPC on their birthdays.

Upon offering Cake to Sam on his birthday, you can potentially receive a Divine or Prismatic Seed in return. The Divine and Prismatic Seeds you receive will be from the pool of Seeds that are always in the Seed Shop Stock. So, this can include the following items:

Divine Seeds: Grape, Mushroom, Pepper, and Cacao.

Grape, Mushroom, Pepper, and Cacao. Prismatic Seeds: Beanstalk, Ember Lily, Sugar Apple, Burning Bud, Giant Pinecone, Elder Strawberry, and Romanesco.

Note that this doesn’t always grant you a reward, and that the reward obtained is not dependent on the rarity of the Cake. Since you can only feed NPCs once a day, you only have a single chance to get a reward before the date changes. If the RNG doesn’t favor you, you will only receive a “Sam loves their Cake” message. So, it may be prudent to keep your expectations in check.

This guide includes Cake recipes for all rarities in Grow a Garden.

All NPC birthdays in Grow a Garden

Sam's stall receives special decorations on his birthday (Image via Roblox)

Each NPC in the game has a set birthday, and by giving them Cake on this day, you can receive special prizes in return. The list below includes every known NPC birthday, along with the reward they offer after receiving Cake:

Sam, the Seed Shop proprietor: Birthday on July 2; may reward you with Divine or Prismatic Seeds.

Birthday on July 2; may reward you with Divine or Prismatic Seeds. Raphael, the Pet Eggs Shop proprietor: Birthday on October 30; may reward you with one Legendary, Mythical, or Bug Egg.

Birthday on October 30; may reward you with one Legendary, Mythical, or Bug Egg. Eloise, the Gear Shop proprietor: Birthday on March 4; may reward you with a Grandmaster Sprinkler or 3x Level-Up Lollipops.

Birthday on March 4; may reward you with a Grandmaster Sprinkler or 3x Level-Up Lollipops. Isaac, the Cosmetics Shop proprietor: Birthday on December 1; may reward you with a Sign Crate, a Farmers Crate, a Classic Gnome Crate, a Statue Crate, or a Beach Crate.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When is Sam’s birthday in Grow a Garden?

Sam’s birthday is on July 2, according to the in-game date counter.

How do I get a reward from Sam on his birthday?

You may get a reward from Sam on his birthday by feeding him Cake.

What is the reward for feeding Sam Cake on his birthday?

You may receive a Divine or Prismatic Seed by feeding Sam Cake.

