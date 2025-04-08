Where is Birch Cay in Fisch?

Birch Cay in Fisch is an isolated island found in the Ocean, where you can find an abundance of Amberjack. This island can be found some distance from Moosewood — the starter island — and is fairly easy to navigate as long as you have a boat. Because of its easy access and inclusion of a special secret, Birch Cay can be a worthwhile visit for early-game players.
Here’s a quick guide on Birch Cay and how to find it.
Reaching Birch Cay in Fisch
Reaching Birch Cay is a matter of acquiring a boat and beelining it to its coordinates in the Ocean. Use the GPS tool that can be purchased from Moosewood or Mushgrove Swamp to navigate to these coordinates: X: 1,700, Y: 125, and Z: -2,500.
Alternatively, if you don’t have the GPS tool, you can get to the island from Moosewood. Spawn a boat while on the starter island and head slightly northeast. Once you come across The Arch, continue moving past it until you reach an island with a beach on one side and foliage covering most of it.
Once you land on the island, you’re ready to explore everything that it has to offer.
What to expect at Birch Cay
As mentioned earlier, Birch Cay features an abundance of Amberjack. The Amberjack is an Uncommon species of fish that fetches a modest value at the Merchant’s, making it great for beginners to sell for cash. Apart from this species, the location shares a fishing pool with the rest of the Ocean, making it rather unremarkable as far as fishing spots go.
The main attraction of this island is its secret bunker, which can be opened without fulfilling any prerequisites. Upon accessing the bunker, you will come across strange glyphs alongside images of Mariana’s Veil and images of angling equipment. The strange glyphs are described by the in-game interactive notification as illegible, making them an unsolved mystery.
