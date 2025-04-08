Where is Birch Cay in Fisch?

Birch Cay in Fisch is an isolated island found in the Ocean, where you can find an abundance of Amberjack. This island can be found some distance from Moosewood — the starter island — and is fairly easy to navigate as long as you have a boat. Because of its easy access and inclusion of a special secret, Birch Cay can be a worthwhile visit for early-game players.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on Birch Cay and how to find it.

Reaching Birch Cay in Fisch

Birch Cay (Image via Roblox)

Reaching Birch Cay is a matter of acquiring a boat and beelining it to its coordinates in the Ocean. Use the GPS tool that can be purchased from Moosewood or Mushgrove Swamp to navigate to these coordinates: X: 1,700, Y: 125, and Z: -2,500.

Ad

Trending

Alternatively, if you don’t have the GPS tool, you can get to the island from Moosewood. Spawn a boat while on the starter island and head slightly northeast. Once you come across The Arch, continue moving past it until you reach an island with a beach on one side and foliage covering most of it.

Once you land on the island, you’re ready to explore everything that it has to offer.

Ad

Also read: Where is the Arch in Fisch

What to expect at Birch Cay

Birch Cay secret bunker (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Birch Cay features an abundance of Amberjack. The Amberjack is an Uncommon species of fish that fetches a modest value at the Merchant’s, making it great for beginners to sell for cash. Apart from this species, the location shares a fishing pool with the rest of the Ocean, making it rather unremarkable as far as fishing spots go.

Ad

The main attraction of this island is its secret bunker, which can be opened without fulfilling any prerequisites. Upon accessing the bunker, you will come across strange glyphs alongside images of Mariana’s Veil and images of angling equipment. The strange glyphs are described by the in-game interactive notification as illegible, making them an unsolved mystery.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to reach Birch Cay in Fisch

Ad

You can reach Birch Cay by heading northeast from Moosewood and sailing past The Arch until you spot the island.

What are the special features of Birch Cay in Fisch?

The special features of Birch Cay include an abundance of Amberjack and a secret bunker accessible through a hatch.

What are the coordinates to Birch Cay in Fisch?

The coordinates for Birch Cay are X: 1,700, Y: 125, and Z: -2,500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024