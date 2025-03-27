Where is The Arch in Fisch?

The Arch in Fisch is an island in the Ocean defined by its arch-like structure that gives it a unique silhouette. This island, found at a short distance from Moosewood, can be found and explored by all players regardless of prior experience with the game. Because of its easy-to-access location, you can visit it anytime to catch certain fish species that are found abundantly in the area.

This article explains how you can find The Arch and sheds light on what you can find while in its vicinity.

Reaching The Arch in Fisch

The Arch (Image via Roblox)

The Arch is located at a short distance from Moosewood, just off the Statue of Sovereignty. Since both Moosewood and Statue of Sovereignty are major locations with dedicated map markers, reaching The Arch is a simple task.

Here is how you can reach this unique island in the middle of the Ocean:

Starting on Moosewood, speak to the Shipwright and get a boat.

Climb aboard and head directly northeast in the general direction of the Statue of Sovereignty.

in the general direction of the Statue of Sovereignty. From the Statue of Sovereignty, head westward until The Arch comes into view.

The coordinates to The Arch are (X: 1,000, Y: 125, Z: -1,250). Be sure to equip your GPS accessory to guide yourself to the location.

What to expect at The Arch

Caleia, the Destiny Rod seller (Image via Roblox)

The Arch is not a sprawling land teeming with various fish species to fill out a bestiary. However, you will encounter an NPC on the island, along with two fish abundance spots on either side of the arch.

The NPC, called Caleia, sells the Destiny Rod for 190,000 C$, provided you have 70% or more of your bestiary filled. This fishing implement boasts a 250% Luck stat, which is among the highest in the game. Combined with a negligible Lure Speed penalty and baseline stats for Control and Resilience, this tool can be a great addition to your arsenal.

As for the abundance spots, you will find Rabbitfish near the eastern end of the island, while the western side has Salmon in spades.

