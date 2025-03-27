Where is Merlin in Fisch?

In Fisch, Merlin is an NPC from whom you can purchase Enchant Relics. Found on Sunstone Island, this character has a passing resemblance to the mythical wizard Merlin from the legend of King Arthur. Thus, it’s no wonder he sells rare and exclusive Enchant Relics, along with a limited-time boost. As long as you fulfill the level requirement and have sufficient C$, this NPC will offer you the item or the stat bonus.

Here’s how to find Merlin and what you can get from his shop.

Finding Merlin in Fisch

Merlin's shack (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, Merlin can be found on Sunstone Island at the coordinates X: -928, Y: 224, Z: -998. Find the area by heading northeast from Moosewood, the starter location.

Follow these steps to navigate to Sunstone Island:

Talk to the Shipwright on the island you’re currently on to spawn a boat. If you don’t have one, consider selling enough fish to amass 700 C$ and purchase the Rowboat, the least expensive vessel in the game.

and purchase the Rowboat, the least expensive vessel in the game. Use the boat to venture out into the Ocean. This will cause map markers to appear on the screen.

Follow the marker for Sunstone Island to reach it. If you have the GPS accessory, use it to go to the aforementioned coordinates.

You must climb to the top of the island and look for a shack, close to which another NPC called Rhea spawns. Enter the hut to find Merlin and interact with him to see what he has to offer.

What Merlin has to offer

Merlin, the Magist (Image via Roblox)

Merlin will only offer you access to his stock if you are level 30 or higher. If you interact with him while below level 30, he will ask you to return later once you’re experienced enough.

Upon talking to him with the level requirement fulfilled, he will ask what you would prefer: Power or Luck. Choosing Power has him give you an Enchant Relic, which can be used at the Statue of Sovereignty to perform fishing rod enchantments. This option is available for 11,000 C$, which is not much for a mid-game player.

The other choice is Luck, which can be purchased for 5,000 C$. Upon selecting this option, you will receive a 10-minute Luck Boost VI, which is a 30% increase to your Luck stat. This can be nifty if you’re hunting for a specific rare fish species in a mid-late game area.

FAQs

How to find Merlin in Fisch

Merlin can be found inside a shack at the top of Sunstone Island.

What are the prerequisites for accessing Merlin’s shop in Fisch?

You can access Merlin’s Enchanted Relics or Luck Boost by reaching level 30 or higher.

How much does Merlin’s Luck Boost cost in Fisch?

Merlin’s Luck Boost VI can be purchased for 5,000 C$.

