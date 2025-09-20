Where is the Salon in Adopt Me?

The latest Adopt Me update, the Pet Paints update, places the Salon in focus with a myriad of new customization features. If you wish to access the new Pet Paints, buy customization elements, or get a job as a Stylist, the Salon is the place to go. You can find it on Adoption Island, near the tunnel that leads to the Neighborhood.

Read through for a complete guide on finding the Salon in Adopt Me. You will also find a comprehensive list of all obtainable items and everything you can do in the Salon in this article.

The Salon’s location in Adopt Me

The Salon (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Salon is located fairly close to the tunnel that connects Adoption Island with the Neighborhood. Follow the steps listed below to find the Salon:

If your initial spawn point is in the Neighborhood, follow the bright red Exit marker and go through the tunnel to get to Adoption Island.

marker and to get to Adoption Island. If your initial spawn point is on Adoption Island, turn around and cross the bridge until you’re standing in front of the aforementioned tunnel.

While facing the tunnel, turn right and walk a few steps until you cross the first building. The Salon is right next to this structure.

You can identify The Salon building with the massive scissors on its roof and its pink-and-white color scheme.

Feel free to refer to this guide for an overview of the Pet Paints update.

The purpose of the Salon

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Salon is a building dedicated to customization, be it for your Pets or your avatar. You can interact with various podiums and salon interactive elements to change your equipped Pet’s colors. Additionally, you can work as a Stylist to earn Bucks at the establishment.

You can also get the following items while at the Salon:

Colored Hair Spray

Donut

Hair Dryer

Paint Sealer (available for 20 Robux).

Pay Bonuses (exclusive to the Salon Manager)

Scissors

The new Pet Paints update expanded the customization options for your Pets, allowing you to swap around the colors of different sections on the Pet’s body. Base colors can be bought for Bucks, while Mega Neon Paints are exclusively available for 49 Robux apiece.

These features are a permanent addition to the Salon, so be sure to visit it whenever you feel like changing your Pets’ appearances.

FAQs on Adopt Me

Where do I find the Salon in Adopt Me?

While facing the tunnel that connects Adoption Island and the Neighborhood, turn right and walk a few steps to find the Salon.

What is the Salon meant for?

The Salon allows you to customize your Pets and give them fresh appearances.

Is Adopt Me free to play?

Yes, you can play the game for free without making any premium purchases.

