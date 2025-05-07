Where is the Trading Plaza in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

With Update 3, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity introduced the Trading Plaza, a hub for players wishing to trade their Pets with fellow Robloxians. This plaza is located in the Overworld, with the option to select between Casual and Pro versions of the hub. The area provides players with a space to hang out, view lists of trading offers, and make their requests.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the location of the Trading Plaza in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity and the features it has on offer.

Finding the Trading Plaza in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Trading Plaza (Image via Roblox)

The Trading Plaza can be reached via a portal on the Surface Island of the Overworld. To find it, you must enter a portal found inside the Hatching Zone. Since the Hatching Zone is locked behind a 10,000-Gem payment requirement, the Trading Plaza is an area designed for intermediate players.

Ad

Trending

When entering the portal, you will be prompted with the choice to select a Casual or Pro version of the Plaza. The Casual variant is accessible by default and is open to all players, no matter how far they have progressed in the experience. Meanwhile, the Pro variant requires players to have found at least one Secret unit to access.

Since the odds of getting a Secret unit are typically one in several million, the Plaza is locked to those with exceptional luck or highly dedicated players.

Ad

Also read: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Pets guide

Trading Plaza features

The Trading Terminal (Image via Roblox)

The main feature of the Trading Plaza is the Trading Terminal, which acts as a request board of sorts. Here, you can view every player on the server who has posted a trade request, along with what they offer in return. The benefit of this Terminal is that you can tell at a glance whether or not a deal is worth accepting.

Ad

In addition to viewing these lists, you can make an offer of your own. You can switch to the My Post tab to access this feature and make your Offerings on the left side of the screen. The right side of the menu is where you can add the Pets or items you want in return. Posts can only be made once every 10 minutes, and once posted, they are sent to all Trading Plaza servers.

Ad

Apart from the Trading Terminal, the Plaza includes various hangout spots, including hot air balloons, arches, fountains, and more. Most of these cannot be interacted with, save for the ones with a red beacon next to them. The red ones act as teleporters, which transport you to the main game or one of the other Trading Plaza servers.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to find the Trading Plaza in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Ad

The portal to the Trading Plaza can be found inside the Hatching Zone.

How to unlock the Hatching Zone in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Hatching Zone can be unlocked for 10,000 Gems.

How to unlock the Pro Trading Plaza in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Access to the Pro Trading Plaza can be unlocked by finding or unlocking at least one Secret Pet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024