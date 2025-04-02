Why was trading disabled in Fisch? Possible reasons explored

Fisch's latest update recently disabled trading in the game, much to the community's disappointment. Many players questioned whether this was a technical glitch or a deliberate decision by the developers. It is worth noting that this wasn't the first time the feature was disabled after a major patch.

This article explores the possible reasons the Fisch developers disabled trading in the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. The feature is also working again in the game.

Trading might be disabled in Fisch for a couple of possible reasons

Players have speculated about the trading issue (Image via Reddit/u/NanashiOrIdk)

While the Fisch developers did not explain why they disabled the trading feature after the Cthulhu update, one possible reason, according to Reddit user u/NanashiOrIdk, could be to prevent hackers and bot farmers from exploiting the game. Such players gain access to exclusive regions within the game and tend to misuse third-party software to acquire the newly introduced creatures.

This is a huge problem. Numerous players use third-party software to farm fish and profit from the process. They transfer these creatures to their primary accounts, further disrupting the game's balance. As a result, those who genuinely put in effort in the game are left behind.

The game's developers mentioned that this was a temporary issue (Image via the game's official Discord)

The second possible reason, according to u/NanashiOrIdk, is that players can dupe the exclusive fish from the newly added Second Sea using such software. Disabling trading may help prevent this behavior and preserve the integrity of the game. Duping basically allows players to create copies of a fish and continually sell them for profit.

It's important to note that the Second Sea is restricted to players above level 250. However, bot farmers can catch and share fish exclusive to this region with lower-level players, allowing them to earn money without putting in the effort.

Also check: How to get the Seraphic Rod

FAQs about Fisch

Was trading not working in Fisch?

The developers had temporarily disabled the trading feature in the Roblox experience, so it wasn't working for a while.

Can everyone enter the Second Sea?

Only players who are at level 250 and above can enter the Second Sea.

Who is the boss in the Second Sea?

You will face the Cthulhu Boss when entering the Second Sea.

