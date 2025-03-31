How to get Seraphic Rod in Fisch

Fisch allows players to explore the vast ocean and catch a variety of fish species. However, you must use fishing rods to reel in the catch. It is also worth noting that not every rod is suitable to catch different species. Some lack in weight capacity, while others have poor stats. However, the Seraphic Rod offers some of the best stats, which allows you to catch big loots.

The problem, however, is that you must grind a lot to get your hands on this fishing rod. This article offers a brief guide on how to obtain the Seraphic Rod and its stats.

A brief guide to obtaining the Seraphic Rod in Fisch

You must reach level 1000 to obtain this rod (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Unlike most other fishing rods in the game, you can only obtain the Seraphic Rod once you reach level 1000. This makes it extremely difficult for most players since increasing your level can be challenging. You must keep catching fish, unlocking new locations, and completing quests to gain XP in the game.

However, this is a relatively slow process, so you must stay patient before you reach level 1000. The developer usually offers a 2x XP boost at weekends, which is very helpful if you're trying to raise your level quickly. You can also keep fishing in different spots and try to focus on server-wide events like the Whale and Shark Hunt.

Catching these rare fishes will give you higher XP, which will ultimately help you raise your level quickly. Coming back to the Seraphic Rod, it offers incredible Lure Speed and Control, making it a great pick for fishing during events. These stats only fall short of the Abyssal Spectre and Brick Rod.

Also check: Fisch AFK Mode Guide

Stats of the Seraphic Rod

You obtain XP for unlocking new locations (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to obtain the Seraphic Rod in the game, it is time to familiarize yourself with its stats. This will help you further judge and understand what makes this fishing rod so good.

Lure Speed - 95%

95% Luck - 150%

150% Control - 0.25

0.25 Resilience - 20%

20% Max weight - Infinite

Apart from the rod's Resilience, everything else it offers is on par with the other high-end rods in the game. The Seraphic Rod also has a passive ability that fills up the progress bar quickly allowing you to reel in the fish swiftly.

We recommend using enchants that give a mutation to your catch with the Seraphic Rod since it doesn't offer a passive that automatically does so. Hence, you can use the Quantum Enchantment that gives the Subspace mutation to your fish (5x sell value) or the Abyssal Enchantment that increases the value of the fish by 3.5 times.

Also check: Ghoul RE Blueprint Guide

FAQs about Fisch

Can you purchase the Seraphic Rod from a merchant in Fisch?

No, you cannot purchase this rod from a merchant.

At what level do you unlock the Seraphic Rod in Fisch?

You block this rod by reaching level 1000.

Does Seraphic Rod's passive increase the fish's value in Fisch?

No, the rod's passive only lets you reel in the fish quickly.

