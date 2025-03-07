Wizard West: A beginner's guide

Wizard West is one of the perfect examples of how a magic-themed game should be. In this experience, you can engage with other players as a wizard with a starter Wooden Wand and a flying broom. As you make progress, you can unlock new outfits, wands, brooms, and even spells to enhance your arsenal.

Ad

The competition is fierce from the moment you step into the game. This is because the server holds a place only for the wizards who can outlast every threat. It is fair to say that the starting period will have you confused.

Our Wizard West beginner's guide will help you learn how to play this game.

How to play Wizard West

You will start your gameplay with a Wooden Wand, a flying broom, and a few basic spells. All of them are low-level pieces of equipment, so must grab the powerful ones soon. To unlock new resources for your playbook, you need coins — the in-game currency. These are earned by selling Trinkets at the scrapyard (money icon on the map) in Wizard West.

Ad

Trending

Open the map by pressing the "M" key (Image via Roblox)

To earn Trinkets, you need to defeat enemies marked with a "red exclamation mark" on the map. You can either use your flying broom (F key) to travel to them or simply teleport there by using the Apparate spell. Once you reach the red exclamation mark spot, defeat all the enemies and rescue the treasure chest nearby to earn a Trinket.

Ad

The Spell Tree UI (Image via Roblox)

To purchase new spells, you can unequip your wand and click on the "Spells" button on the left side of the screen. In the Spells Tree UI, you will find various types of outfits under different categories. You can purchase all of them using coins.

Ad

Each outfit represents a specific element or utility. For example, if you get the Druid Sorcery: Wayfarer, you can unlock spells that can heal you in Wizard West.

The spells in each tier have four levels that you can purchase using coins. At each level, you will unlock a new spell or a piece of armor giving stat buffs. It should be noted that you can carry only four normal spells at a time.

Ad

Apart from this, you can equip three utility spells and two wild magic spells in your quick slot. If you wish to replace a spell, you can do so by accessing the inventory on the left side of the screen.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

How does bounty work in Wizard West (PvP explained)

Whenever you have a bounty on your head, you will be chased down by other players on the server. They will stop at nothing to kill you because whoever defeats a bounty receives a hefty amount of cash.

Ad

There are several ways to get a bounty on your head in this Roblox experience. For example, you can either go to the orange mark on the map and rob banks or instantly enable PvP from the left side of the screen.

Either way, when there's a bounty on you, every player on the server will know about it. Your avatar will be marked with a red skull and your location will be displayed on the map.

Ad

If you manage to survive for a specified period, you can keep the reward for yourself. However, if someone kills you before, they will get to keep the bounty reward.

It takes a few seconds to get out of Jail (Image via Roblox)

Whenever you get killed by a bounty hunter, you will be sent to jail. To get out of there, you need to wait for a few seconds. Just know that it's kind of difficult to outlast every wizard so enable your PvP only if you are strong enough.

Ad

Also check: 7 best magic games on Roblox

FAQs

How do I unlock new spells in Wizard West?

You can unlock new spells from the "Spells" menu using coins in this experience.

How to find a bounty in Wizard West?

A bounty target is marked with a "red skull" on the map.

What does the Apparate spell do in Wizard West?

The Apparate spell lets you teleport to any corner of the map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024