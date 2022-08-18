7 best magic games on Roblox (August 2022)

Roblox, a well-known online gaming platform, attracts players of all ages. It is likely to have any game genre they are looking for.

While swords, bows, crossbows, and flintlocks are all fantastic weapons, they rarely have the same level of connection to a setting's lore as magic does. In addition, magicians can control reality itself via study and willpower.

Even far-off nanobots can't do some of the things users can do in magic games, but certain spells can make it simple.

Roblox game list for gamers who love casting magic spells and fighting dark lords

7) World of Magic

World of Magic is a free role-playing game made by vetexgames in 2020. Users must explore the continent of Magius, practice magic, participate in combat with others, join a guild, and build up their reputation to become a hero of the people.

If players do not, they will transform into dark wizards tuned to forbidden art. World of Magic is the name of the third video game set in the Arcane universe.

Infamy, a ranking mechanism that determines a guild's status, is the primary method through which a guild advances. The guild moves to the Infamy level after it reaches a certain Rating level, gaining access to new advantages and increasing the maximum capacity of the guild treasury.

6) Age of Magic

Several valiant warriors are engaged in combat in the all-new turn-based fantasy game Age of Magic for mobile devices, which is set in the ruins of a long-gone magical land.

Gamers must create their squad of five heroes and discover their backstories in the campaign mode. Then, in the arena or tournament, they can challenge others in thrilling PVP matches to become the best player.

They may show off their abilities in the dreary Tomb of Horrors, a place simple to enter but impossible to leave. The Experience Potion level affects how many experience points the hero receives from it.

5) Project XL

Users can travel across islands, try out a variety of special abilities, and explore a massive region in the anime-based magic game Project XL.

Fruits give them a variety of talents and can be utilized for grinding, trading, or battle. After eating fruit, they are given a random class assignment.

The class will grant gamers extra benefits, such as taking less damage or healing themselves when hit. It also gives them a chance trait that could weaken or boost a specific stat.

4) Magic Training

Magic Training is a simple wizarding battle simulator available on Roblox. It has a big landscape to explore and more than 60 spells that can be used.

Since spellcasting is the foundation of the entire game, it is an essential skill. To cast magic, just put on a wand and say the incantation in chat.

For most spells, players can click to cast it when the tip of the wand begins to glow. A spell can be used to kill an opponent instantly, deal damage, repel the target, cause an explosion, apply status effects, or simply for decorative purposes, depending on the incantation used.

3) Ro-Wizard

Ro-Wizard's game settings were inspired by the Wizarding World. Developers CodeLad and ICENODE from Atelier Productions produced it. The game has just been released and is still in its early stages.

Users go to a mysterious magical school in this game where they can learn how to become wizards. Discover new spells, brew potions, engage in magical combat with others, and avoid dangerous monsters.

It's up to gamers to figure out the mysteries that underlie this school's construction.

2) Black Magic 2

Black Magic 2: Phantom's Causatum, a Roblox game by QQ Studios, was inspired by fighting video games like Street Fighter, BlazBlue, and Under Night In-Birth.

Black Magic 2's playable characters and weaponry are divided into classes. Every class has a unique set of special attacks, and they all (usually) bring something new to the conflict.

Assailants are always the player's current class when starting the title. They can switch classes using the Classes option in the Lobby Menu.

Six playable classes and three unusable classes are now available in this Roblox game.

1) Magic Champions

Users must train their wizards in Roblox Magical Champions to become the most powerful spell caster. Train the body, mind, and fists to become a warlock of fear or a wizard to revere. Users get to choose the path.

Battle others or team up with them to take on bosses. There is nowhere that dark art can be hidden when spells are not taught as a kind of resistance.

In Roblox Magic Champions, gamers can choose the type of wizard they want to be. Level up all the key stats to become the strongest and rise to the top of the leaderboards.

