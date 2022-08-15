Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free spells, tokens, and more (August 2022)

Provided by the game's developers, Roblox Magic Champions codes can be used to obtain free gems and skulls. While both skulls and gems are used to obtain new magic spells, gems are the only way to acquire spells that are not a part of the class that the player began with. Having more gems allows a novice player to play the game with better spells than others.

In November 2021, Otherworldly Studios created the fantasy adventure game Magic Champions for Roblox. Players must train to become strong wizards in this game by using their bodies, minds, and fists. A brand new magic exchange can also be activated by them to create amazing combinations. Additionally, players must hone qualities like Bravery, Endurance, Agility, and Speed to further improve their character and access new places before putting their abilities to the test against other players.

Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

7500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards.

ANGEL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.11K Skulls & 1.11K Gems. (New)

FIREGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get Skulls & Gems.

FREETOKENS - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens.

ICEGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 6k Gems, 10 Tokens, 2x Endurance.

IMPOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards.

LuckyClover - Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Boost.

PIGEON - Redeem this code in the game to get Pigeon Healer Spell.

REAPER - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Skulls.

Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions

10KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,111 skulls & gems

1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems

250LIKESTY - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 skulls & 250 gems

4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free gems (NEW)

500kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 gems

CHRISTMASEVENT2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 250 gems

DailyQuests - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems

DataFixed - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems

DEMONMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

FREECANDY - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes

HappyNewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes, 500 gems, & 500 skulls

HugeBalancingUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 skulls & 200 gems

HUGEUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gems

ICEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 skulls & 20 gems

Magical - Redeem this code in the game to get 4,000 skulls & 150 gems

MERRY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 200 gems

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 50 gems

RUSSOPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 350 gems

TY25kVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 222 skulls & 400 gems

TYFOR100LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 10 gems

TyFor250kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 1,000 gems

UPD8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 100 gems

Update13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,300 skull & 1,300 gems

Update15 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 skulls & gems

Update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

VALENTINES_DAY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

VENOM - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 skulls & 200 gems

WIND - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,550 skulls & 222 gems

Wizard - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 skulls & 50 gems.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Magic Champions

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. After finding it, launch the Roblox Magic Champions game.

Allow the game to load completely.

Look for the Twitter icon on the side of the screen and click on it.

Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

Hit Enter to get the rewards.

It is best to copy and paste codes to avoid any mistakes that could happen while typing them out.

