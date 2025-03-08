While playing Wizard West on Roblox, your priority should be adding as many useful Spells as possible. Quite literally, the competition in this experience is fierce and it's very tough to fend off the wizards teaming up against you. In such situations, stronger Spells like Abra Kedabra can somehow keep you in the battle.

Ad

The point being is there are plenty of other Spells in this game and you can't depend on any one of them. Moreover, buying every single one using coins isn't an option either. This is the reason why we have created this Wizard West Spells tier list for you. You can refer to it and learn what are the current best options you have.

Tier list of Spells in Wizard West

In the following tier list, you will find all the best Spells mentioned under the S tier. As you go down the list, you will find other tiers like the A tier, B tier, and so on. In these sections, you will find Spells that are relatively weaker than those in the S tier.

Ad

Trending

Tier Spells S Abra Kedabra, Tempestia Incarnata, Imperum, Morsmortem A Lasso, Oceanus Vortico, Vocare Machinam, Vocare Enarma, Protego, Frigidus, Apparo, Bombarda, Glacilancia B Ignisium, Episkio Magna, Aquarcia, Glacius, Expulso, Inlisus, Electrificus C Ignisio, Diffindo, Haste, Vocare Halberda, Episkio, Vocaralea D Ignis, Stupendo, Vocare Pickaxe, Episkios, Lumo, Matrificius, Revelio, Bolt

Ad

S-tier Spells in Wizard West

As you can see above, Abra Kedabra is currently the best Spell to acquire in this Roblox title due to its extremely high damage and utility in both PvE and PvP matches. Check out what other Spells in the S-tier can do below.

Tempestia Incarnata : An AoE Spell that can track the enemies and hit them once cast. It is highly effective in both PvE and PvP battles when fighting against the odds.

: An AoE Spell that can track the enemies and hit them once cast. It is highly effective in both PvE and PvP battles when fighting against the odds. Imperum : A mind control Spell that turns the targeted enemy into your ally for a brief period. During PvE battles, Imperum can be of great help.

: A mind control Spell that turns the targeted enemy into your ally for a brief period. During PvE battles, Imperum can be of great help. Morsmortem: Even though it was obtained from the gamepass, this Spell's power can not be simply ignored. Morsmortem allows you to summon three shadow wizards who will fight with you. The only downside is that this Spell has a comparatively long cooldown period.

Ad

A-tier Spells in Wizard West

The Bombarda Spell in Wizard West (Image via Roblox)

In the A-tier, Lasso is one of the best Spells you can unlock due to its ability to immobilize the opponent. While using Lasso needs some target practice, there is no going back once you learn it. Imagine your PvP opponent is about to cast a Spell and you bind them with Lasso. Besides this, here are a few worthy alternatives that you can get:

Ad

Oceanus Vortico : An excellent crowd control Spell that lets you trap multiple opponents inside bubbles, immobilizing them briefly. Oceanus Vortico can serve you well in PvP battles, especially when you have a bounty on your head.

: An excellent crowd control Spell that lets you trap multiple opponents inside bubbles, immobilizing them briefly. Oceanus Vortico can serve you well in PvP battles, especially when you have a bounty on your head. Vocare Machinam : Fire machine gun bullets from your wand to easily kill an opponent in three to four shots. The only downside it has is that you may need to practice your aim.

: Fire machine gun bullets from your wand to easily kill an opponent in three to four shots. The only downside it has is that you may need to practice your aim. Vocare Enarma : Fire long-range sniper rifle bullets from your wand to deal immense damage to the enemy. Like Vocare Machinam, you must do target practice with this one too.

: Fire long-range sniper rifle bullets from your wand to deal immense damage to the enemy. Like Vocare Machinam, you must do target practice with this one too. Protego : A highly useful Spell for PvP battle as it allows you to cast a barrier around you. This protects you from all the incoming damage.

: A highly useful Spell for PvP battle as it allows you to cast a barrier around you. This protects you from all the incoming damage. Frigidus : Shoot a freezing AoE projectile that immobilizes every opponent in its range. We have added it to the A tier because it has a short cooldown period along with a longer active time.

: Shoot a freezing AoE projectile that immobilizes every opponent in its range. We have added it to the A tier because it has a short cooldown period along with a longer active time. Apparo : Instead of using your broom to fly around, you can simply use this Spell to teleport anywhere around the map.

: Instead of using your broom to fly around, you can simply use this Spell to teleport anywhere around the map. Bombarda : Drop a huge bomb on the targeted area to create a huge AoE explosion. Bombarda does great damage and should be carried around for both PvE and PvP battles.

: Drop a huge bomb on the targeted area to create a huge AoE explosion. Bombarda does great damage and should be carried around for both PvE and PvP battles. Glacilancia: Shoot ice spikes that follow the nearby target and deal great damage to them. Luckily, you don't need proper aim for this Spell.

Ad

Also check: A beginner's guide to Wizard West

B-tier Spells in Wizard West

As you go down in our Wizard West Spells tier list, you will find Spells like Ignisium as a decent unlockable. All the Spells in the B-tier are good for early stages and taking down amateur opponents. Here's what all B-tier Spells do:

Ignisium : Use your wand to unleash a flame that burns everyone that comes in its radius. It could have been an easy A-tier, but due to its low AoE, we have put it in the B-tier.

: Use your wand to unleash a flame that burns everyone that comes in its radius. It could have been an easy A-tier, but due to its low AoE, we have put it in the B-tier. Episkio Magna : If you believe in playing as a team, you should grab this Spell. By casting Episkio Magna, everyone around you will gain some healing.

: If you believe in playing as a team, you should grab this Spell. By casting Episkio Magna, everyone around you will gain some healing. Aquarcia : Traps the opponent in a bubble and deals mild damage. In comparison with the Oceanus Vortico, this Spell is basic as it only traps one opponent at a time.

: Traps the opponent in a bubble and deals mild damage. In comparison with the Oceanus Vortico, this Spell is basic as it only traps one opponent at a time. Glacius : A decent Spell that unleashes a freezing projectile toward the enemy. Apart from dealing with damage, it slows the enemy down.

: A decent Spell that unleashes a freezing projectile toward the enemy. Apart from dealing with damage, it slows the enemy down. Expulso : If you learn this move perfectly, it can be of extreme use as it disarms the opponents in PvP battles. With a perfect hit, the opponent will just lose possession of his wand briefly.

: If you learn this move perfectly, it can be of extreme use as it disarms the opponents in PvP battles. With a perfect hit, the opponent will just lose possession of his wand briefly. Inlisus : Summons lightning from the sky to deal a low-damage AoE attack. If hit with precision, it can even stun the enemies. This move isn't ideal for battle as there are moves that are better than this one. It will just take space in your quick slot and you don't want that.

: Summons lightning from the sky to deal a low-damage AoE attack. If hit with precision, it can even stun the enemies. This move isn't ideal for battle as there are moves that are better than this one. It will just take space in your quick slot and you don't want that. Electrificus: Use lightning to unleash a short-range attack on the opponent. Due to its knockback effect, the enemy takes great damage. However, it is only effective against enemies who aren't wearing decent armor.

Ad

C-tier Spells in Wizard West

In the C-tier, the Spells aren't usually recommended but they will work if you don't have a choice. Below is what all C-tier Spells do in Wizard West:

Ignisio : Attack the opponent with flames that only work in short-range. It cannot be used in long-range battles, as the flames fade away quickly.

: Attack the opponent with flames that only work in short-range. It cannot be used in long-range battles, as the flames fade away quickly. Diffindo (Severo): Send a slash of light that cuts through the enemy but deals low damage. To experience its full effect, you must hit it with precision.

(Severo): Send a slash of light that cuts through the enemy but deals low damage. To experience its full effect, you must hit it with precision. Haste : Boosts your movement and Spell casting speed momentarily. Not usually recommended as the duration of this boost isn't too long.

: Boosts your movement and Spell casting speed momentarily. Not usually recommended as the duration of this boost isn't too long. Vocare Halberda : Another short-range attack that does nothing but knock back the enemy for some damage.

: Another short-range attack that does nothing but knock back the enemy for some damage. Episkio : A self-healing Spell that is mostly avoided by the players. Picking up this Spell depends on your choice.

: A self-healing Spell that is mostly avoided by the players. Picking up this Spell depends on your choice. Vocaralea: Allows you to wear a metal armor that reduces the amount of damage you take. We have put it in the C-tier since it is useless against multiple enemies in a PvP battle.

Ad

D-tier Spells in Wizard West

The Vocare Pickaxe Spell in Wizard West (Image via Roblox)

The ones in the D-tier of our Wizard West Spells tier list are mostly utility Spells. This means they are not very useful in combat but can be used for other activities. For example, the Vocare Pickaxe Spell can be used to mine ores in the Crystal Cave area. You can always equip these Spells and later unequip them when not in use. Apart from Vocare Pickaxe, here are all the other D-tier Spells.

Ad

Ignis : Replace this Spell with a new one if you have already unlocked it. Ignis is a very short-range attack that barely does any damage.

: Replace this Spell with a new one if you have already unlocked it. Ignis is a very short-range attack that barely does any damage. Stupendo : A conditional Spell that puts a Lasso effect for 14 seconds on players who have less than 15 HP. Another Spell that will just occupy space in your quick slot.

: A conditional Spell that puts a Lasso effect for 14 seconds on players who have less than 15 HP. Another Spell that will just occupy space in your quick slot. Episkios : Only acquire this Spell if you have an ally. Episkios just increases your target's HP moderately.

: Only acquire this Spell if you have an ally. Episkios just increases your target's HP moderately. Lumo : The spell only allows you to use the wand as a torch.

: The spell only allows you to use the wand as a torch. Matrificius : Send some sparkles from your wand and stun enemies at close range. This Spell isn't recommended as the stun duration is very short.

: Send some sparkles from your wand and stun enemies at close range. This Spell isn't recommended as the stun duration is very short. Revelio : There is no use of this Spell in Wizard West as of now. Its main purpose is to reveal or highlight nearby objects.

: There is no use of this Spell in Wizard West as of now. Its main purpose is to reveal or highlight nearby objects. Bolt: A low-damage projectile that tracks the nearby enemy. Frankly, you have better Spells to acquire than this one.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs about Wizard West

How do I unlock new Spells in Wizard West?

You can unlock new Spells by clicking on the "Spells" menu on the left side of the screen.

What is the best Spell to get in Wizard West?

Currently, Abra Kedabra is one of the best Spells to get in Wizard West.

How do you teleport in Wizard West?

To teleport, you can use the Apparo Spell in this game. Once this Spell is activated, click on any corner of the map to teleport yourself there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024