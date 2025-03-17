World Zero - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

World Zero lets you earn a Token as a game featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition, allowing you to unlock unique UGCs in the event hub. In this experience, you must complete an event-specific dungeon and defeat the boss within to earn the reward. Being a Normal-difficulty dungeon, both newcomers and experienced players should have no trouble finishing the level.

This guide explains how to earn a Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in World Zero.

How to start The Hunt in World Zero

Gravetower's Past dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Starting the Hunt in World Zero requires accessing the game and initiating the special Dungeon. You can launch the title through the Roblox Player app or use a portal in The Hunt: Mega Edition for the same. The portal in the event experience is marked with the game’s name, so it should be easy to spot.

Once the game finishes loading, use 'The Hunt' icon at the bottom right to view the details of the Gravetower’s Past dungeon. From here, you can either start the level immediately or gather a party of your fellow Robloxians. Whichever one you choose, you can finish the level with relative ease.

How to complete The Hunt in World Zero

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Gravetower’s Past dungeon has a recommended level of 5, which makes it an easy-to-access dungeon. If you’re a newcomer, you should reach it by killing a few mobs in the main world. Consider picking the Arcane Mage Class for minimal pushback as you snipe enemies from long range.

Once you reach the recommended level threshold, access the dungeon using the method mentioned in the previous section. The dungeon features enemies that become progressively stronger with each subsequent section.

At the end of the stage, you must face the final boss, Anima, Soul Dragon. This enemy can be somewhat challenging, but you should be able to take it down with good positioning and a few long-range spells.

After completing the dungeon, the Token will be yours, allowing you to use it in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience.

FAQs

How to get the Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in World Zero

You can claim the Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in this title by completing Gravetower’s Past dungeon.

What is the best Class for the Gravetower’s Past dungeon in World Zero?

The best Class for Gravetower’s Past is Arcane Mage for its long-range spellcasting abilities.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition conclude?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will conclude on March 24, 2025.

