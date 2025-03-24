Zeus Rod Fisch: How to get, stats, and more

The Zeus Rod in Fisch is a late-game fishing rod that boasts decent Luck and Lure Speed stats, making it a great all-rounder angling tool. Though it has fairly okay stats, it has a chance to apply an Electric Shock mutation that increases the value of the caught fish by 3.5x. Naturally, this ability gives it a spot among the most desired rods for any end-game player. This piece of equipment is acquired through the Zeus Trial, which is found in Atlantis.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Zeus Rod in Fisch, along with its statline and the best Enchantments you can pair it with.

Breaking down the Zeus Rod in Fisch

Overview and how to get

Initiating the quest to reach Atlantis (Image via Roblox)

The Zeus Rod is one of the best rods in the game, with a 95% chance to apply the Electric Shock mutation. This mutation is exclusively applied during a Thunderstorm, which the Rod has a 10% chance to summon. The summoned Thunderstorm lasts for five minutes, effectively giving you access to a large number of Electric Shock fish catches.

The Rod also has a 5% chance to apply the Char mutation to the caught fish, which reduces the value of the species by half. Most of the time, RNG will favor you and give you the better of the two mutations.

This tool is a reward that you will receive after completing the Zeus Trial in Atlantis, which tasks you with completing two puzzles to unlock the Rod Room. These puzzles, though simple in concept, are time-gated, which means that you must come up with the solutions as quickly as possible.

The first puzzle is a red-light, green-light style minigame, where you must move only when the statue of Zeus is not looking at you. Reach the end and memorize the four-digit passcode you find. The other puzzle is an obstacle course, across which you must parkour and find the second four-digit passcode.

Now, enter both passcodes into the large locked door atop a staircase to access the rod and a new fishing area. The Zeus Rod can be purchased for 1.7 million C$, along with a Zeus Storm Totem for 1.5 million C$.

Stats and Enchantment recommendations

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Zeus Rod has the following stat spread:

Lure Speed: 70%

Luck: 70%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 20%

Weight Capacity: Infinite

Infinite Line Distance: 70 meters

The best Enchantments for general usage are Quality, Hasty, and Swift, which let you lure and catch fish quickly and easily. However, if you wish to capitalize on its high Lure Speed, consider picking Blessed Song and Steady Enchants to improve the progress speed.

FAQs

How to get the Zeus Rod in Fisch

The Zeus Rod is a reward for completing the Zeus Trial in Atlantis.

What is the best Enchant for the Zeus Rod in Fisch?

The best Enchant for the Zeus Rod is the Blessed Song, which improves its progress speed by 40%.

How much does the Zeus Rod cost in Fisch?

The Zeus Rod can be bought for 1.7 million C$ after unlocking it through the Zeus Trial.

