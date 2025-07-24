Zombie Tower: A beginner's guide

Roblox Zombie Tower is a challenging platformer experience inspired by the Call of Duty Zombies Cheesecube map. The objective is to ascend the tower while mowing down waves of zombies with pistols, rifles, rayguns, and other weapons. With each successive wave, the zombies spawn in greater numbers, forcing you to stock up on ammo and be prepared for a fight.
Zombies aren't the only threat in the game — other players can push you into the constantly rising lava from the surface. This Zombie Tower starter guide will help you hone your tactics and basics.
Beginner's guide for Roblox Zombie Tower
Gameplay overview
Roblox Zombie Tower can be played both solo and with friends. Your goal is to reach the top of the tower while avoiding and killing the persistent zombies. The flesh-hungry monsters spawn randomly — their numbers keep increasing as you defeat each successive wave.
Besides zombies, there's the ever-present threat of lava. It consumes portions of the tower obby and keeps rising as you clear more zombie waves. Falling into the lava means restarting from the last checkpoint, which is discouraging since there is a long distance between any two checkpoints.
Play with friends for the best chances of finishing the obby. The more the number of players, the easier it becomes to defeat the zombies.
PC controls
- Movement: WASD keys
- Jump: Spacebar
- Switch weapons: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9
- Interact/Troll: E
- Shoot: Left mouse button
- Reload: R
- Automatic reload: Left mouse button when the gun has no ammo
- Shiftlock: Shift
Guns, ammo, and levels
Zombie Tower puts you in an obby experience with an intricate level-up system. You gain levels and cash by killing zombies, all the while ascending the tower.
Both cash and level-ups are crucial for progression. The former allows you to purchase weapons and ammo by interacting with boards in the tower. Meanwhile, reaching new levels increases your damage and rewards you with Bonds. Your level progress is highlighted by a bar at the bottom of the screen.
Classes
Equipping a Class can drastically change your Zombie Tower gameplay. They provide you with diverse weapons, thereby reducing the need to purchase them while trying to complete the obby.
Currently, there are 11 Classes in this game, including the default one. Their offered perks and costs are listed below:
Purchasing a Class is straightforward. Press the Classes tab on the left side of the screen, select any Class, and then choose whether to buy it with Robux or Bonds.
Tips for completing Zombie Tower
To avoid being cornered by zombies, always be wary of your surroundings. They can spawn from anywhere, even behind you. It is advised to keep all your guns loaded so that you can switch and use them whenever your primary weapon runs out of ammunition.
If you're playing with friends, spread out instead of staying together. This way, the zombie horde will be forced to split up, making them much easier to deal with.
Also check: Prospecting: A beginner's guide
FAQs on Zombie Tower
How do I push players?
To push a player, approach them and hold the 'E' key on PC.
How do I recognize a checkpoint?
Checkpoints are indicated by a white platform in the obstacle course. They turn green when you step on them, highlighting that they are active.
What are the VIP Pass benefits?
Players who purchase the VIP Pass get a permanent VIP gun, a permanent 1.5x Bonds boost, and a custom chat tag.
How do I get Bonds?
You can get Bonds by killing zombie waves, reaching new levels, and finishing the obstacle course.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025