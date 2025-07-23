Prospecting: A beginner's guide

Roblox Prospecting offers a collect-and-sell experience with aesthetics similar to that of Fisch and Dig. As a prospector, you have to dig up minerals on the river shores, sell them for cash, and use the currency to purchase and upgrade equipment. Minerals are classified into different rarities that affect their value.

Though the treasure-hunting gameplay is straightforward, new players could struggle to grasp its many mechanics. Here's a comprehensive guide to help beginners get started in Prospecting.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Prospecting

Gameplay overview

Collect and sell minerals for cash (Image via Roblox)

Prospecting, at its core, is a mineral collection game on Roblox. You start with a pan and shovel. To fill your pan, head to the shore and then hold the left mouse button. When it's full, go to the river and hold the left mouse button to shake it and collect the deposits.

Gold, Platinum, Topaz, Titanium, and other resources can be found by digging around the shores and subsequently sold to the Merchant for Money. Notably, the type of mineral you find depends on the location and your Luck stat.

There are five kinds of stats in this game:

Luck : The higher your luck, the better your chances of getting rarer minerals.

: The higher your luck, the better your chances of getting rarer minerals. Dig Strength: This stat shows how fast you can dig to get minerals.

This stat shows how fast you can dig to get minerals. Capacity : Increasing your capacity allows you to hold more minerals in your inventory.

: Increasing your capacity allows you to hold more minerals in your inventory. Dig Speed : You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength.

: You can save a lot of time by upgrading your Dig Speed and Dig Strength. Shake Strength: This stat indicates how fast you can shake your pan to get minerals.

You can increase your stats by buying potions and Robux packs from the Shop. Additionally, you can get stat boosts from the daily log-in rewards.

While Money is the primary in-game currency, Meteor Shards are a form of premium currency in Prospecting. You can use them to buy Luck Totems and increase the number of rings you can wear.

PC controls

Movement : WASD keys

: WASD keys Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Equip item : 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/0

: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/0 Fill Pan : Press and hold the left mouse button near shore

: Press and hold the left mouse button near shore Shake Pan : Press and hold the left mouse button when in water

: Press and hold the left mouse button when in water Open Bagpack : G

: G Zoom in : I

: I Zoom out : O

: O Shiftlock: Shift

Shards, enchants, potions, and crafting

The Alchemist sells several kinds of potions (Image via Roblox)

Besides the Merchant, to whom you can sell minerals, you'll find other useful NPCS throughout the in-game world. Here's what they have on offer:

Alchemist : The Alchemist offers diverse potions that increase your carry capacity, luck, and other stats.

: The Alchemist offers diverse potions that increase your carry capacity, luck, and other stats. Mechanic : You can buy different Sluices from the hut behind the Mechanic on the starter island. A Sluice allows you to earn income both online and offline.

: You can buy different Sluices from the hut behind the Mechanic on the starter island. A Sluice allows you to earn income both online and offline. Shard Merchant : From this NPC, you can buy Merchant's Potion, which improves your ability to make better deals, and Totems for increasing your luck.

: From this NPC, you can buy Merchant's Potion, which improves your ability to make better deals, and Totems for increasing your luck. Shopkeeper : If you're looking to get better kinds of equipment, purchase them from the Shopkeeper. They offer different pans, shovels, and other items in exchange for cash.

: If you're looking to get better kinds of equipment, purchase them from the Shopkeeper. They offer different pans, shovels, and other items in exchange for cash. Blacksmith: The Blacksmith lets you reforge/reroll the stats of your items. Moreover, their shop features an anvil, from which you can craft items like necklaces and rings.

Instead of selling all your acquired rare minerals, consider using them to craft ornaments such as rings, charms, and necklaces. They drastically improve your stats, streamlining your progression.

Also check: Prospecting Crafting guide

Quests

The Fisherman's problem (Image via Roblox)

Throughout your gameplay, you'll encounter various characters in need of your help. A Fisherman demands all the gold to be removed from the water, an Engineer requires materials to repair their generator, and an Archaeologist can guide you to enchant your pan after you give them certain minerals.

Completing NPC quests rewards you with Money and Shards and unlocks more content in Prospecting. Keep rarer minerals like Osmium and Borealite in your inventory, as they could be required to complete a quest.

Also check: What does a Sluice do in Prospecting?

FAQs on Roblox Prospecting

How do I get Meteor Shards?

You can get Meteor Shards by completing quests and during the rare Meteor Shower event.

How do I increase my Luck stat?

Luck Potions, Luck Totems, and ornaments directly improve your Luck stat. Additionally, you get increased luck during the Meteor Shower event.

How do I equip necklaces, charms, and rings?

To equip your crafted equipment, navigate to the Equipment tab after selecting the Prospector Kit from the hotbar.

