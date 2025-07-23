How to enchant pan in Prospecting

Roblox Prospecting is all about collecting minerals from the shore. Players begin without any perks but can significantly increase their gathering efficiency by enchanting their pans. Applying enchantments boosts a pan's stats, such as capacity, luck, and shake strength, but at the cost of rare and valuable minerals.

Ad

This guide walks you through the pan enchantment process and features the full list of enchantments in Prospecting.

A complete guide to enchanting pan in Roblox Prospecting

Find and speak to the Archaeologist

The NPC Archaeologist (Image via Roblox)

New players in Roblox Prospecting can enchant their pan and simultaneously complete a quest. To start, head to the Rubble Creek Deposits area, turn right, and speak to the NPC Archaeologist. You'll find him beside a pillar marked with blue runic symbols.

Ad

Trending

If you agree to help the Archaeologist complete his research, he will give you the "Enchant your pan" quest. The rewards for completing it are $250,000, 10,000 EXP, and 250 Meteor Shards.

Get Aurorite or Aetherite

The Archaeologist demands an Aurorite or Aetherite (Image via Roblox)

The Archaeologist will hint that Aurorite or Aetherite are catalysts for the enchanting process in Roblox Prospecting. You can find both minerals via the usual gameplay. However, since they are extremely rare, players often have to rely on luck boosters to obtain them.

Ad

There are three ways to improve your chances of finding Aurorite and Aetherite:

Utilize Luck Potions : You can buy such potions from the Alchemist's shop with the in-game currency. When used, they improve your chances of finding rarer minerals.

: You can buy such potions from the Alchemist's shop with the in-game currency. When used, they improve your chances of finding rarer minerals. Capitalize on Luck Totems : Often, you'll find other players digging near Luck Totems. The said items drastically improve your chances of getting Aurorites and Aetherites. You can also buy them from the Robux Shop

: Often, you'll find other players digging near Luck Totems. The said items drastically improve your chances of getting Aurorites and Aetherites. You can also buy them from the Robux Shop Dig during Meteor Shower event: The Meteor Shower is a rare event that improves the luck multiplier for all players in a server.

Ad

Only Aurorite and Aetherite can be used to enchant a pan. If you try to use some other material in the enchantment table, the game shows, "This isn't a valid enchantment material."

Interact with the enchantment table

The enchantment table (Image via Roblox)

Once you have obtained the required minerals, you can enchant a pan by following these steps:

Ad

Equip either an Aurorite or Aetherite and head back to Rubble Creek Deposits.

Interact with the enchantment table near the Archaeologist.

Choose the “Use this to enchant my pan” option.

Click on "Yes" to confirm that you want to enchant a pan.

Upon completing the final step, an on-screen message will notify you about the enchantment on your pan. For instance, if you received Midas, it will mention, "Enchanted with Midas."

Ad

Also check: What does a Sluice do in Prospecting?

All enchantments and their effects in Roblox Prospecting

All enchantment effects in the game (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are 13 enchantments in Prospecting. Each has a specific roll chance and effect that has been listed below.

Ad

Enchant Roll Chance Effects Strong 20% +20 Capacity Swift 20% +0.1 Shake Speed Forceful 20% +2 Shake Strength Lucky 10% +5 Luck Greedy 5% +20% Sell Boost Gigantic 5% +40 Capacity Destructive 5% +5 Shake Strength Glowing 5% +0.25 Shake Speed Boosting 5% +10% Size Boost Unstable 2% +25% Modifier Boost Titanic 1% +20% Size Boost and +25 Capacity Blessed 1% +25 Capacity and +10 Luck Midas 1% +50% Sell Boost

Ad

You can only equip one enchant in a pan. However, there is no limit to the number of re-echants, so strive to get the best ones like Midas, Blessed, and Titanic.

Also check: Prospecting Crafting guide

FAQs on Prospecting

When can I enchant my pan?

You can enchant your pan at any time by interacting with the enchantment table.

What is the best way to find Aurorite and Aetherite?

Ad

Anything that improves your luck multiplier gives you better chances of finding Aurorite and Aetherite. Thus, dig during the Meteor Shower event and use multiple Luck Totems and Luck Potions.

What is the best enchantment?

Blessed is the best enchantment. Not only does it increase your capacity, but it also boosts your luck, giving you increased chances of finding rare minerals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025