Zoo or Oof: A beginner's guide

Zoo or Oof is a quick, round‑based party game in Roblox where players are randomly assigned as either animals who must hide and survive or a zookeeper whose task is to tranquilize every animal before the timer expires. The challenge for the animals is to be sneaky and fast enough to dodge the darts, while the zookeeper must retrieve all the hidden animals.

Here's a detailed beginner's guide for Zoo or Oof in Roblox.

Beginner's guide to Zoo or Oof

The basics of the game

Players can take the role of a zookeeper or an animal in Zoo or Oof (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned before, the objective of the game is to survive until the timer runs out as an animal or tranquilize all the animals as the zookeeper. You can spawn as different animals, with a small chance of spawning as the zookeeper.

While there are many animals and just one zookeeper, the map size is small with a few objects to hide behind. There are also other interesting mechanics, such as taunting, where each taunt awards in-game currency.

To start the game, you can launch the Roblox app and search for "Zoo or Oof" and start it. There is usually a few seconds of wait, after which you will be assigned the role of an animal or the zookeeper.

Controls and mechanics of Zoo or Oof

You can control the characters using on-screen buttons or the keyboard

To control your character, you can use on-screen buttons for smartphones or your keyboard if you are playing on a PC or Mac. Here are the basic controls.

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Taunt: E

E Crouch : C

: C Use scope: T

Moving around is simple, and you can jump using the spacebar. If you are playing as an animal using keyboard and mouse, note that you can change the camera angle by moving the mouse while holding the right-click.

Taunting is a mechanic that gives you in-game currency but also highlights your position. Crouching, on the other hand, can help you hide more easily. Animals win by lasting until the clock hits zero, while the zookeeper must successfully tag the entire lobby; if even one animal escapes, the zookeeper loses.

Taunts generate currency but briefly highlight the animal, revealing position through cover. The closer the taunt is to the zookeeper, the higher the payout, so smart players time taunts when the zookeeper is distracted or lacks line‑of‑sight.

Every animal form has trade‑offs: larger animals are easier to see and usually require multiple hits to go down; tiny morphs are harder to spot and move fast, but are often eliminated in a single dart.

Here’s the advantage that animals have: they can see the zookeeper’s position as a red outline through the walls at all times. This is crucial for hiding and even running away from the zookeeper in tight situations.

Tips to win the game

Follow these tips to increase your chances of winning (Image via Roblox)

For the zookeeper, it is important to stay calm and focused with each shot, as every second matters. It is better to take out the large animals first, as they are easier to spot, and once they are out, the map becomes less chaotic. After that, spot smaller animals and take out single animals before moving on to the next one.

If you are playing as an animal, remember the objective is to prevent the zookeeper from approaching you and coming directly into the line of sight. Find a large enough object and take cover behind it. Stay in the position for as long as possible and move only if your location is compromised.

As with any other PvP game, map knowledge is crucial to winning the game. These are some things to keep in mind before starting a game of Zoo or Oof:

Animals win by surviving to zero; the zookeeper loses if even one animal escapes.

Small arenas with limited cover require players to keep moving around constantly.

Big animals are easy to spot and require multiple darts; tiny ones are stealthy and fast but can often be one-shot.

Animals always see the zookeeper’s red outline through walls for safer rotations.

Taunting earns currency but briefly highlights the animal; closer taunts pay more but are riskier.

Crouching helps animals reduce their profile and hide behind short props.

As the zookeeper, players must stay calm, use hip-fire up close, and prioritize visible large animals first before aiming for small targets.

Animals earn by taunting, and zookeepers earn by elimination; cosmetics are visual-only with no gameplay boosts.

Zoo or Oof is available on both PC and smartphone via Roblox. The game features an in-game chat as well. It is recommended that you keep the chat simple without sharing any personal information, which should be a general practice in other Roblox games as well.

FAQs on Zoo or Oof

What is Zoo or Oof?

Zoo or Oof is a Roblox game that turns you either into an animal or a zookeeper, with the objective being catching the animals as the zookeeper and avoiding the zookeeper as the animal.

Is Zoo or Oof free to play?

Yes, Zoo or Oof is free to play without any subscription. There are some in-game purchases.

Is Zoo of Oof multiplayer?

Yes, multiple players can join the same lobby and play the game together.

