×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Angad Bajwa wins national skeet title

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:58 IST

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Fresh from his Asian Championship title with a world record, Punjab's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Friday claimed the men's skeet crown at the 62nd National Shooting Championship here, reaffirming his status as the country's best in the event.

Angad shot 55 in the final to be tied with Mairaj Ahmed Khan at the end of 60 shots and then pipped the senior pro 6-5 in the shoot-off to come up trumps.

In Thiruvananthapuram, where the rifle and pistol events are being held, Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary combined with Devanshi Dhama to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team title for their state Uttar Pradesh.

They got the better of Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh of ONGC 481.3 to 480.8 in the final. The pair of Manu Bhakar and Abhishek Verma won bronze for Haryana.

In the Pink City, Angad had scraped through to the final, bagging the sixth and final spot with a qualification round score of 119, after coming through another shoot-off.

Mairaj had topped the qualifications chart with a 122 along with Gurjoat Singh of Punjab. Amrinder Singh Cheema, also representing Punjab, won bronze with a final score of 45.

In the pistol competitions, Saurabh and Devanshi also won the junior mixed team title beating Madhya Pradesh's Saif Khan and Mahima Turhi Agrawal 482.4 to 473.1 in the final

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISSF World Championships 2018 Recap: Ankur Mittal strikes...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : Women golfers to open the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the round-up from shooting
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 Review: China dominates Shooting; India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Olympics shooters of all time
RELATED STORY
Om Prakash Mitharwal wins Gold in 50m Pistol Event at...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Indian athletes came tantalisingly close...
RELATED STORY
5 most emotional moments in Indian Olympic history
RELATED STORY
ISSF World Championships 2018 Roundup: India claim two...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us