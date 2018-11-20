Anjum, Mehuli continue golden run in National Shooting

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh continued their golden run in the women's air rifle events at the 62nd National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Trivandrum on Tuesday.

Anjum won her third gold of the nationals on Tuesday, partnering Arjun Babuta to help Punjab win the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

West Bengal's Mehuli won her fifth and sixth gold medals in the competition by annexing the junior and youth mixed team titles to go with her women's junior and youth individual and team golds won earlier.

Anjum and partner Arjun shot 828.9 in the qualification to make it as the fourth out of five qualifying teams.

India international pairing of Ayonika Paul and Akhil Sheoran, representing the Railways, topped the field with a score of 829.9. The Punjab pair, however, was too good in the finals, outclassing the field with a score of 497.3.

The silver was bagged by Rajasthan pair of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Barkha Chauhan with a score of 496.6, while Haryana won the bronze.

Mehuli partnered Abhinav Shaw, both in the junior and youth mixed team events, to strike gold with 498.2 score in the Junior final. In the youth final, they went even better with a score of 498.8.

In the Shotgun Nationals in Jaipur, Prithviraj Tondaiman was leading the field after day one with a perfect 50 out of 50.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu is leading a three-man line up in the second position with a score of 49