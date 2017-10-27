His shooting seemed unreal, medallist Sangram on his opponent

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 21:04 IST

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Sangram Singh today realised a long-cherished dream of winning a medal at a top international shooting tournament and then realised it was some "unreal" shooting from his Chinese opponent that may have prevented him from winning a gold.

After years of toil, double trap exponent Sangram clinched his first-ever senior medal -- a silver -- in a International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) tournament, that too in the prestigious World Cup Final.

Sangram shot 76 out of 80 targets, three behind gold medallist Hu Binyuan (79) of China. Italy's Gasparani Davi (56) took the bronze.

"I am very happy with the result. What can I say about him (Binyuan, who missed just once in the 80-shot final), he is a legend and the way he shot today it seemed unreal. I started when he was already a great shooter. It was an honour to go head to head with him," Sangram said.

"The hard training over the past three weeks has paid off. I change a couple of things in my technique and its come on really well as the result shows," he added.

"At the end of the day, however, you are just competing to better yourself and not against anyone else. In the final it's make or break."

Sangram had won a gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championship for junior way back in 2009. At the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, he shot exceedingly well throughout the day, first topping the qualifying with a score of 144 out of 150 and then replicating the showing in the final.

But he could not overcome the world record effort of China's 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Hu Binyuan, who shot a sublime 79 out of 80 hits in the final.

"I have been to several World Cups and Asian competitions and to win at a World Cup Final in New Delhi is just amazing. This range is like home to me. Up against a two-time Olympic medallist, I was doing as much as I could.

"I was quite confident of my shooting today, in the qualification I was on top."

He is already looking ahead to next year, which is a busy one with two multi-sport extravaganzas lined up, besides shooting events.

"Right now, I am just focussing on the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Once they are over we also World Championships in double trap as well."

Asked what he does to keep him in the right frame of mind, he said, "I do meditation and exercises. My favoirite exercise is running