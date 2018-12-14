×
Kothari confident about cue sports' inclusion in 2024 Olympics

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    14 Dec 2018, 20:51 IST

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Newly-crowned world billiards champion Sourav Kothari Friday hoped that cue sport's bid to be included in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is successful.

The World Confederation of Billiards Sports -- the body representing snooker, billiards and carom -- is making a bid for Olympic recognition.

The WCBS hopes the combined cue sports bid is in a significantly stronger position than the snooker one which failed for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"Snooker is massively popular in Europe and in many parts of the world and it should be included in Olympics," Kothari said here.

He hoped the inclusion in the quadrennial extravaganza will help them get more recognition in a country obsessed with the Olympics.

"We are performing all the time but out country has an obsession with Olympic sports. Everywhere, whatever platform you go to, there are pushed in front," he said.

He urged other associations to take a cue from the Indian Cricket Board.

"What BCCI has done for cricket is amazing. You cannot blame cricket for anything. If cricket was not there, IPL would not have come. Now franchise based leagues are everywhere."

Having clinched the worlds billiards title in Leeds in October, Kothari will now leave for the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship in Egypt from December 18.

"I am not playing the team event. There are four Indian teams who are playing in the team event, but I am only playing in the individual World 6 Red Snooker Championship," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
