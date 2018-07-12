Manu, Anish emerge champions at Pilsen Shooting Hopes Meet

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) Extending her golden run, teenager Manu Bhaker won her ninth international gold medal in the last one year while talented Anish Bhanwala also emerged champion at the Meeting of the Shooting Hopes, a junior tournament being held at the Military Shooting Range in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Manu clinched the honour in the women's 10m Air Pistol as she led from the front in the eight-woman final to emerge triumphant with a score of 238.7 ahead of France's Camille Jedrzejewski (234.1) and Martina Marsalkova (212.9) of Slovakia.

Anish won gold in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. He was never out of the top two in his final, shooting 33 out of 40 to clinch gold with a resounding five hits out of five finish. Local boy Matj Rampula won silver with 30 hits while another Indian Anhad Jawanda won bronze with a score of 21.

Both Manu and Anish are savouring a dream year with gold medals in both the junior world cup as well as the Commonwealth games held earlier in the year. Manu also became the youngest Indian ever to win Gold in a senior World Cup stage, achieving the feat in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.

Manu had earlier topped her qualification round with a score of 574. India's Devanshi Rana also qualified for the final but finished seventh with a score of 130.4.

In the Junior Men's 25m Pistol, three Indians made it to the six-man 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final. Anhad Jawanda finished third in qualifying with a score of 574, while Anish and Adarsh Singh shot 571 and 568 respectively to claim the fourth and sixth qualifying spots respectively