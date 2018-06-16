Meghana-Tejas, Manini-Divyansh win gold medals at KSS Memorial Shooting C'ship

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Asian Airgun Championship silver medalist Meghana M Sajjanar and Tejas Krishna Prasad of Karnataka clinched the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team senior event at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here today.

The Karnataka pair reigned supreme with a score of 495.9, while Arjun Babuta and Anjum Moudgil from Punjab finished just behind them with a score of 492.5.

Languishing behind with 429.9 points was Maharashtra's Omkar and Neha, who had to be content with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Manini Kaushik combined with Divyansh for Rajasthan to tower over teen sensation and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh and Amartya from West Bengal to clinch the gold medal with a score of 497.3 in the 10M air rifle mixed team junior category.

The West Bengal duo suffered heartbreak as they finished with a cumulative score of 495.8. Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya and Yana secured the third spot as they scored 433.3.

The duo from Rajasthan had to toil really hard to clinch their second gold medal in the Youth category with a score of 496.5 as the Madhya Pradesh pair Aishwarya Tomar and Mansi were hot on their heels and finished narrowly behind with a cumulative score of 496.4 to settle for silver.

Ramanya and Chinmai of Uttar Pradesh scored 430.6 to finish third and secured a spot on the podium at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here