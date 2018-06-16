Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Meghana-Tejas, Manini-Divyansh win gold medals at KSS Memorial Shooting C'ship

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 19:52 IST
9

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Asian Airgun Championship silver medalist Meghana M Sajjanar and Tejas Krishna Prasad of Karnataka clinched the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team senior event at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here today.

The Karnataka pair reigned supreme with a score of 495.9, while Arjun Babuta and Anjum Moudgil from Punjab finished just behind them with a score of 492.5.

Languishing behind with 429.9 points was Maharashtra's Omkar and Neha, who had to be content with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Manini Kaushik combined with Divyansh for Rajasthan to tower over teen sensation and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh and Amartya from West Bengal to clinch the gold medal with a score of 497.3 in the 10M air rifle mixed team junior category.

The West Bengal duo suffered heartbreak as they finished with a cumulative score of 495.8. Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya and Yana secured the third spot as they scored 433.3.

The duo from Rajasthan had to toil really hard to clinch their second gold medal in the Youth category with a score of 496.5 as the Madhya Pradesh pair Aishwarya Tomar and Mansi were hot on their heels and finished narrowly behind with a cumulative score of 496.4 to settle for silver.

Ramanya and Chinmai of Uttar Pradesh scored 430.6 to finish third and secured a spot on the podium at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here

Nipah Virus outbreak forces NRAI to postpone the 18th KSS...
RELATED STORY
ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker wins 2 gold...
RELATED STORY
CWG 2018: Riding on success at ISSF World Cup, can...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian National Shooting squad...
RELATED STORY
Dropping shooting from 2022 CWG will affect young...
RELATED STORY
Road to Asian Games 2018 : Can shooting maintain the Gold...
RELATED STORY
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Akhil Sheoran wins gold,...
RELATED STORY
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash...
RELATED STORY
Why is nobody talking about India's first ever ISSF...
RELATED STORY
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Shazar Rizvi breaks world record...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us