Muskan bags three medals in KSS Memorial Shooting

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) National team shooter Muskan Bhanwala stole the limelight by clinching three medals, including two golds in the women's 25m pistol junior and senior individual categories besides a silver in the senior team event at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship, here today.

2015 Asian Air Gun Championship medalist Shreya Gawande of Maharashtra ruled the roost in the senior women category as she emerged triumphant with a score of 35.

Haryana's Muskan kept the competition evenly contested but had to settle for a silver with a score of 30. Another lass from Haryana, Anisa Sayyed, was right behind her teammate with a score of 23 to settle for bronze.

In the team competition, Muskan partnered World University Shooting Championship gold medalist Gauri Sheoran and Anisa Sayyed to clinch the gold medal for Haryana.

ISSF Junior World Cup gold medalist Devanshi Rana, Asian Games medalist Shweta Singh and Shilpi Bisht led ONGC to a silver. CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana, Rachna Devi and Sarvesh Tomar toiled hard but had to settle for the bronze medal.

Bhanwala looked in great touch as usual as she went on to annex the gold in the junior women category with a score of 27.

She faced stiff competition from another junior World Cup medalist and teammate Tanu Rawal, who fell short by one point to claim the second spot.

Tanu's teammate at the junior World Cup, Arunima Gaur, scored 21 points to finish third.

In the 25m Pistol (IPC) mixed senior category, Anurod Panwar dominated the proceedings from the beginning and scored 534 to tower over his opponents. Nikunjbh Prajapati scored 525 to bag the silver while Rajendra Singh claimed the bronze medal