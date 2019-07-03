Abhinav Bindra believes the exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Commonwealth Games not a setback for the sport

In a series of developments last month, it was decided by the Commonwealth Games Federation that Shooting will no longer be a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Commenting on this, Indian shooting great, Abhinav Bindra said that the exclusion of the sport from the quadrennial event would not impact its popularity among the people. He also claimed that the popularity and growth of the sport should not depend on such events.

The Indian contingent has fared pretty well at the event and the nation has won 16 medals in Shooting at the Commonwealth Games. Interestingly, it is also the sport wherein, the Indians have most of their medals in, since the 2002 edition of the tournament.

The sport of shooting was confirmed to be removed from the Commonwealth Games that are to be held in 2022 in the English city of Birmingham. Following the move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to boycott the tournament, after the Ministry of External Affairs, failed in finding a diplomatic path to the reversal of the decision as promised.

Commenting on this situation, Abhinav Bindra, who was the Bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics said, ”Now that it is out to let’s be positive and give our best in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. I don’t see it as a setback, it’s not a negative thing. If you look at cricket, it’s not there in the Olympics, not even in the Commonwealth Games, but the sport is thriving on its own. Even squash, for that matter, that is also doing well on its own.”

Narang is pretty positive about the future of the sport, both in India and globally. He was also quoted saying that the sport will surely be back in the future editions of the event.

With shooting out, India will look to cover up the loss by performing well in the Women’s T20 Cricket that is all set to be included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.