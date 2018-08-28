Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sindhu's mother expresses happiness over daughter winning Asiad silver

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
21   //    28 Aug 2018, 16:20 IST

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's mother P Vijaya today expressed happiness over her daughter winning the silver medal in the 18th Asian Games.

Olympic medallist Sindhu today lost 13-21 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's world no 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in just 34 minutes to claim India's first badminton silver at the Asian Games.

"On the whole, it's good. It's ok. One should win and one should lose (on Sindhu losing in the finals of women's singles)," Vijaya told PTI here.

It was Sindhu's third major final defeat this year, having lost the summit clashes at Commonwealth Games and World Championship as well.

Vijaya said: "There is no such pressure. Reaching the finals is a great thing. Finals is played with the top most players. They (players) get used to such pressure. Each and every match is important."

No Indian had ever reached the final of a singles event at the Asian Games before the 23-year-old from Hyderabad.

It is the first time that India has won two individual medals at the Asian Games with Saina Nehwal clinching a bronze earlier. Saina was also conquered by Tai in the semifinals.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist had also lost the finals at India Open (to Beiwen Zhang) and Thailand Open (to Nozomi Okuhara) this year

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Contact Us Advertise with Us