Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Abhijeet loses but Indian youngsters impress in Abu Dhabi Masters

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
12   //    09 Aug 2018, 20:53 IST

Abu Dhabi, Aug 9 (PTI) India's Abhijeet Gupta suffered a shock defeat but young D Gukesh held highly-regarded Grandmaster Valdimir Akopian of Armenia to a creditable draw in the second round of Abu Dhabi Masters chess tournament here today.

Highest-rated Indian Grandmaster, Abhijeet went for the French defense and made a costly middle game error to eventually go down to Gumay Mammadzada of Azerbaijan.

However, it turned out to be a good day for young Indian players as Raunak Sadhwani also put up an excellent contest to draw with Egyptian Grandmaster Ahmed Adly, while Arjun Kalyan, who is fresh from his maiden GM norm, split the point with Andrei Istratescu of Romania.

FIDE master V S Rathanvel also continued with his dream start to hold higher-ranked Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan.

Rathanvel had caused the biggest upset of the opening round, defeating top seed Le Quang Liem of Vietnam in this super-open where 88 Indians are participating out of a total 158 participants.

With seven rounds still to go in one of the strongest open of Asia, Vishnu Prasanna, Aravindh Chathambaram, S L Narayanan, Nihal Sarin remain in the leading group with a perfect score. As many as 20 players share the lead.

The third round will see some fine clashes lined up as Narayanan will meet highly-rated Wang Hao of China, Chathambaram will fancy his chances against Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia while Vishnu Prasanna has set up a contest with FIDE Presidential candidate Nigel Short of England, a former world championship contender.

Important and Indian results round 2 (Indians unless stated): Ivan Cheparinov (Geo, 2) beat Abhijit Kunte (1); Swapnil S. Dhopade (1) lost to Wang Hao (Chn, 2); Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 2) beat N R Vignesh (1); P Iniyan (1) lost to Dubov Daniil (Rus, 2); Harsha Bharathakoti (1.5) drew with Gabriel Sargissian (Arm, 1.5); R R Laxman (1.5) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 1.5); Nigel Short (Eng, 2) beat S Nitin (1); D Gukesh (1.5) drew with Vladimir Akopian (Arm, 1.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 2) beat Sundararajan Kidambi (1); Adly Ahmed (Egy, 1.5) drew with Raunak Sadhwani (1.5); Raja Rithvik (1.5) drew with Lupulescu Constantin (Rou, 1.5); Gunay Mammadzada (Aze, 2) beat Abhijeet Gupta (1); Dimakiling Oliver (Phi, 1) lost to Aravindh Chithambaram (2); S L Narayanan.(2) beat N Krishna Teja (1); Arjun Kalyan (1.5) drew with Andrei Istratescu (Rou, 1.5); Soumya Swaminathan (1.5) drew with Alexandr Fier (Bra, 1.5); Chinmay Kulkarni (1) lost to Nihal Sarin (2); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZb, 1.5) drew with V S Rathanvel (1.5); V S Raahul (1.5) drew with M R Lalith Babu (1.5); V Vishnu Prasanna. (2) beat Jeet Jain (1); Rakshitta Ravi (1) lost to Erigaisi Arjun (2)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
"The journey has just started and we have a long way to...
RELATED STORY
"I am happy with my showing at the Commonwealth Games"...
RELATED STORY
Time for Indian squash to make a statement
RELATED STORY
"Hopefully we will be a part of Olympics at some point"...
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games 2018: Indian squash team to...
RELATED STORY
"Representing Egypt is the best thing I have done in my...
RELATED STORY
Freak Streaks: Unbelievable streaks in individual sports!
RELATED STORY
Dipika Pallikal: 10 things you need to know about India's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us