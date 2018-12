Squash: Mangaonkar, Malhotra enter second round with ease

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Second seed Vikram Malhotra of Maharashtra got the better of qualifier Kunj Rawani, also of Maharashtra, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 in a mens Open first round match of the 75th CCI Western India Open squash championship on Thursday.

Also through to the second round was recently crowned national champion and top seed, Mahesh Mangaonkar, who was awarded a walkover by opponent Rushabh Vora of Maharashtra.

The joint third-fourth seeds Ranjit Singh of UP and Abhishek Pradhan of Mahrashtra also advanced into round two.

Ranjit had to fight hard to overcome Naveen Jangra of Servives 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 11-4 while Pradhan subdued his junior state-mate Neel Joshi 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 the first round.

Neel, the top seed in the boys under-17 category, had earlier tasted success by overcoming Amaan Habibulla, also from Maharashtra, 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 to advance into the quarter-finals of the 10th Indian Junior Open, which is being conducted concurrently.

Second seed 2-Diwakar Singh of UP also advanced to the last eight defeating Rajasthans Nakshtra Sharma 11-5, 11-4, 11-4.

Results: Men (1st round): 1-Mahesh Mangaonkar (MH) W/O Rushabh Vora (MH); Yash Fadte (GA) beat Rahul Baitha (SE) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Vikas Mehra (TN) beat Anuj Unadkat (MH) 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-5; 3/ 4-Ranjit Singh (UP) beat Naveen Jangra 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 11-4; 3/ 4-Abhishek Pradhan (MH) beat Neel Joshi (MH) 11-7. 12-10, 11-9; Abhishek Agarwal (MH) beat Abhinav Sinha 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Jamal Sakib (UP) beat Awdesh Yadav (SE) 17-15, 11-9, 12-10; 2-Vikram Malhotra (MH) beat Kunj Rawani 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

Boys U-13 (1st round): 1-Arihant Ks (TN) beat Arush Chatterjee (DL) 11-0, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5); Vivaan Bhatia (MH) beat Aditya Chandani (MH) 11-6, 11-5, 4-11, 6-11, 12-10; Adhish Kancharla (MH) beat Priyaan Thakker (MH) 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; 3/ 4-Siddhant Rewari (MH) beat Arjun Somani (MH) 12-14, 11-4, 11-1, 11-4; Ekambir Singh (MH) beat 3/ 4-Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) 12-10, 11-7, 6-11; Dhruv Khanna (MH) beat Omar Mohamed (EGY) 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Siddharth Bhandari (MH) beat Dev Sharma (MH) 12-10, 11-6, 4-11, 9-11, 11-6; 2-Avalokit Singh (RJ) beat Sandhesh Pr (TN)9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6.

Girls U-13 (2nd round): 1-Khushboo (UP) W/O Tanya Ahuja (MH); Jiya Chotrani (MH) beat Sharon Jeffy Doss (TN) 11-4, 11-8, 11 -1; Unnati Tripathi (UK) beat Saara Joukani (MH) 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; 3/ 4-Nayna Taneja (MH) beat Mahika Rakshit (MH) 11-4, 11-6, 11-3; 3/ 4-Nandini Jain (DL) beat Shreya Narang (MH) 11-9, 11-5, 11-3; Swetha Sivakumar (SIN) beat Perina Sharma (DL) 11-1, 11-7, 11-4; Diya Dhillon (DL) W/O Tisha Jasani (MH); 2-Aleya Masand (MH) beat Anya Mistry (MH) 11-3, 11-4, 11-7.

Boys U-15 (1st round): 1-Paarth Ambani (MH) beat Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5; Sharan Punjabi (MH) beat Arin Khot (MH) 8-11, 11-8, 14-12, 11-8; Krishna Mishra (MP) beat Om Semwal (MH) 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 12-10; 3/ 4-Vivaan Shah (MH) beat Sunny Yadav (MH) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; 3/ 4-Rutva Samant (MH) beat Abhishek Banodha (MP) 11-9, 11-5, 12-10; Jeh Pandole (MH) beat Devay Mehta (MH) 12-10, 8-11, 2-11, 11-4, 11-2; Ansh Tripathi (UK) beat Anurag Moyde (MP) 12-10 11-9 11-8; 2- Jaivir Singh Dhillon (DL) beat Rohan Ray (KA)11-6, 11-6, 11-5.

Girls U-15 (3rd round): 1-Yuvna Gupta (MH) beat Archita Singh (MH) 11-0, 11-2, 11-3; Tiana Parasrampuria (MH) beat Sakshi Karnani (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-8; Sonya Bajaj (MH) beat Aaryaa Belsare (MH) 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4; 3/ 4-Pooja Arthi R. (TN) beat Saniya Jaggi (MH) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; 3/ 4-Uditi Mishra (RJ) beat Vasudha Surange (DL) 11-5, 11-7, 14-12; Tagyaa Parakh (WB) beat Saisha Gupta (MH) 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, 3-11, 11-6; Kaavya Bansal (MH) beat S Akshaya Sri (TN) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; 2-Aasya Patel (MP) beat Maansha Bohra (RJ) 11-4, 11-6, 12 -10.

Boys U-17 (3rd round): 1-Neel Joshi (MH) beat Amaan Habibulla (MH) 11-6, 11-3, 11-2; Akhilesh Kumar W/O Harnoor Mutneja (UP); R Kishore Arvind (TN) beat Avinash Sahani (MH) 2-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4; 3/ 4-Deepak Mandal (MH) beat Krish Shah (MH) 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Tanay Punjabi (MH) beat Jay Vaknalli (MH) 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8; 2-Diwakar Singh (UP) beat Nakshtra Sharma (RJ) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4