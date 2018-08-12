Iniyan stuns Sjugirov Sanan in Abu Dhabi Masters

Abu Dhabi, Aug 12 (PTI) Young Indian International Master P Iniyan caused a huge flutter defeating highly rated Grandmaster Sjugirov Sanan in the fifth round of Abu Dhabi Masters now underway here.

Taking his tally up to 3.5 points out of a possible five, Iniyan raised expectations of a Grandmaster norm after especially the way he crashed through the defences of his famous Russian rival.

It was a Dutch Leningrad by Sanan that landed in early difficulties thanks to a spirited opening display by the Indian. Winning a pawn in the early phase of the middle game itself, Iniyan kept on increasing advantage and reached a pawn plus rook and minor piece endgame. The finale was picturesque as Iniyan's last pawn inevitably marched to glory.

Nihal Sarin also remained on course for what could be a Grandmaster norm by playing out an easy draw with Ivan Cheparinov of Georgia. The 14-year old who is already well over 2500 in Elo rating, also took his tally to 3.5 points. The other Indian within striking distance of a Grandmaster norm is Erigaisi Arjun who kept himself in the hunt holding Tigran Petrosian of Armenia to a draw.

At the top of the table, Daniil Dubov of Russia conceded his first half point, splitting the point with compatriot Vladimir Fedoseev. Dubaov moved to 4.5 points where he was later joined by Wang Hao of China, A R Salem Saleh of Uae and Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia.

It was a day of mixed results for other Indians. Having lost the fourth, Abhijeet Gupta bounced back with a victory with his white pieces against Abdul Raees Kader while Murali Karthikeyan remained in pursuit defeating Anand Nadar and moving to 3.5 points.

Among the young Indians, D Gukesh suffered a setback losing to Brazilian Grandmaster Alexandr Fier but Raunak Sadhwani bounced back nicely at the expense of Pratik Patel. Dushyant Sharma caused an upset defeating Grandmaster Harmen Jonkman of Holland while Pranav Anand improved his chances beating higher ranked Indian Chinmay Kulkarni.

Important and Indian results round 5 (Indians unless specified): Dubov Daniil (Rus, 4.5) drew with Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 4); Richard Rapport (Hun, 4) drew with Kravtsiv Martyn (Ukr, 4); Wang Hao (Chn, 4.5) beat Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3.5); A.R. Salem Saleh (Uae, 4.5) beat Amin Bassem (Egy, 3.5); Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4.5) beat Adly Ahmed (Egy, 3.5); Levan Pantsulaia (Geo, 4.5) beat Nigel Short (Eng, 3); Nihal Sarin (3.5) drew with Ivan Cheparinov (Geo, 3.5); Lupulescu Constantin (Rou, 3.5) drew with Swapnil S. Dhopade (3.5); Debashis Das (3) lost to Daniele Vocaturo (Ita, 4); Erigaisi Arjun (3.5) drew with Tigran Petrosian (3.5); Abhijit Kunte (3.5) drew with Jojua Davit (Geo, 3.5); Aravindh Chithambaram Vr. (3.5) drew with Nguyen Anh Khoi (Vie, 3.5); Oliver Dimakiling (Phi, 3) lost to S L Narayanan (4); P Iniyan (3.5) beat Sjugirov Sanan (Rus, 2.5); Parligras Mircea-Emilian (Rou, 3.5) beat Arjun Kalyan (2.5); Murali Karthikeyan (3.5) beat Anand Nadar (2.5); N R Vignesh (2.5) lost to Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 3.5); Alexandr Fier (Bra, 3.5) beat D Gukesh (2.5); Aryan Chopra (3.5) beat Omar Noaman (Uae, 2.5); V Vishnu Prasanna (3.5) beat Krishnater Kushager (2.5); Sameer Kathmale (2.5) lost to Abhimanyu Puranik (3.5); Soumya Swaminathan (2.5) lost to Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 3.5); Abhijeet Gupta (3) beat Rayes Abdul Kader (Uae, 2.5); Raunak Sadhwani (3) beat Pratik Patil (2); N Krishna Teja (2) lost to Aaryan Varshney (3); Pranav Anand (3) beat Kulkarni Chinmay (2); Harmen Jonkman (Ned, 2) lost to Dushyant Sharma (3)