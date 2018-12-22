×
Mangaonkar, Malhotra enter final

PTI
NEWS
News
22 Dec 2018, 23:53 IST

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) National champion Mahesh Mangaonkar and second seed Vikram Malhotra entered the men's open final of the 75th CCI Western India Squash Championship here on Saturday.

Top-seeded Mangaonkar of Maharashtra prevailed over UP's Ranjit Singh (UP) 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 in the semi-final. Malhotra, also from the host state, brushed aside his statemate Abhishek Pradhan 11-7, 12-10, 11-8 in the other semi-final held at the Cricket Club of India here.

The under-19 boys final witnessed an upset as an indisposed Yash Fadte of Goa showed tremendous resilience and ousted top seed Tushar Sahani of Maharashtra in four games in the semi-final of the 10th Junior Ope category. Fadte won 11-7, 11-9,10-12, 11-5.

In Sunday's final Fadye will take on second seed Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra, who got the better of joint 3rd-4th seed Rahul Baitha 12-10, 11-4, 11-9 in the other semi-final.

Other results: Boys' U-15 (semi-finals): 1-Paarth Ambani (MH) beat Krishna Mishra (MP) 11-3, 11-8, 11-5; 3/4-Rutva Samant (MH) beat 2-Jaivir Singh Dhillon (DL) 13-11, 13-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-2.

Girls U-15 (semi-finals): 1-Yuvna Gupta (MH) beat 3/ 4-Pooja Arthi R (TN) 11-9, 11-7, 11-6; 3/4-Uditi Mishra (RJ) beat Kaavya Bansal (MH) 11-611-1, 7-11,14-12.

Boys U-17 (semi-finals): 1-Neel Joshi (MH) beat R Kishore Arvind (TN) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; 2-Diwakar Singh (UP) beat 3/4-Deepak Mandal (MH) 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6. Girls' U-17 (semi-finals): 1-Amira Singh (DL) beat Tanishka Jain (MH) beat 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8; 3/4-Aishwarya Khubchandani (MH) beat 2-Avani Nagar (MH) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5. Girls U-19 (semi-finals): 1-Navmi Sharma (MH) beat Tanaya M Parakh (WB) 11-5, 11-13, 13-11, 11-4; 2-Sanya Vats (DL) beat 3/4-Bhavna Goyal (MH) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8

PTI
Press Trust of India (PTI)
