Egypt beat England to win World Jr squash team title

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
26   //    29 Jul 2018, 18:39 IST

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) A formidable Egypt defeated England 2-0 to win the boy's title at the WSF-World junior squash team championship, here today.

Marwan Tarek, who lost the individual championship final on last Monday, defeated Nick Wall in straight games.

The first game saw Tarek poised to win easily before Wall fought back to 10-all. The Egyptian, however, snatched it on extra points and rode the momentum to seal the tie.

In the second match, Omar El Torkey overcame stiff challenge from Sam Todd in the first game before running away with the next two to clinch the top prize.

Top seed Egypt, which was featuring in an eighth successive final, lifted the title for a fifth time. England, the third seeds, was denied a repeat of 2002 when it won in Chennai.

Marwan said he was happy that he could contribute to Egypt's triumph.

"After losing the singles final I was keen do well here," he said.

Coach Ahmed Mohamed Motany said the team was eager to win the title after losing the final to Pakistan two years ago.

"We were eagerly looking for this win. After losing the title two years ago to Pakistan, winning here was our main goal. I am happy the boys did it," he added.

Czech Republic and USA finished third and secured the bronze medal. Host India finished 11th overall.

Results: Final: Egypt beat England 2-0 (Marwan Tarek bt Nick Wall 12-10, 11-6, 11-7; Omar El Torkey bt Sam Todd 13-11, 11-4, 11-4)

