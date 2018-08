Squash tourney: Mangaonkar, Pradhan in quarters

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Mahesh Mangaonkar and Abhishek Pradhan, the No. 1 and 2 seeds, remained unchallenged at the 43rd Maharashtra State Men's Squash tournament and entered the quarterfinals of the event today.

Mangaonkar was up against Yash Bhargava, who could not match the speed and power of the India No. 3 and succumbed to a 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 defeat at the Bombay Gymkhana here.

Earlier, in round 3, Mangaonkar defeated unseeded Aryaman Jaising, who had a good run before losing2-11, 5-11, 2-11.

Pradhan was challenged by a lower ranked Kunj Rawani, who put up a good fight but ended up on the losing side with the former taking the match at 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.

Yash Fadte (16) eliminated unseeded Awdesh Yadav, winning 11-1, 11-4, 11-5.

Men's Results Round 4: Mahesh Mangaonkar [1] bt Yash Bhargava [17/32] 11-7 11-4 11-5; Abhishek Pradhan [2] bt Kunj Rawani [17/32] 11-7 11-8 12-10; Yash Fadte [9/16] bt Awdesh Yadav 11-1 11-4 11-5; Sandeep Jangra [5/8] bt Abhinav Sinha [9/16] 11-5 11-1 11-3; Gaurav Nandrajog [3/4] bt Akhilesh Kumar Yadav [9/16] 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 Men's Results Round 3 Yash Bhargava [17/32] bt Puneet Pareek [9/16] 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7;; Yash Fadte [9/16] bt Ankit Acharya [17/32] 11-1, 11-5, 11-2; Aishwarya Singh [9/16] bt Aryan Parekh [17/32] 11-2, 11-9, 11-8; Abhishek Agarwal [3/4] bt Gursimar Singh 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; Gaurav Nandrajog [3/4] bt Vivaan Jaikishan 11-5, 11-6, 11-3; Sandeep Jangra [5/8] bt Ajit Sharma [17/32] 11-5, 11-4, 11-4; Ranjit Singh [5/8] bt Pradeep Chaudhary [17/32] 11-4, 11-7, 11-4;Kunj Rawani [17/32] bt Sachin Chauhan 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Abhishek Pradhan [2] bt Uttanshu Patel 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar [1] bt Aaryaman Jaising 11-2, 11-5, 11-2