Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aim is to break into top 10 in next 2 years, says Sathiyan

PTI
NEWS
News
18   //    20 Sep 2018, 21:46 IST

<p>

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Ace paddler G Sathiyan, who was part of the Indian team that won a historic medal in the recent Asian Games, said Thursday his aim was to break into the top 10 and win an Olympic medal in the next two years.

Sathiyan has charted out a plan to achieve the target.

The 25-year-old Chennaiite, who will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award in New Delhi on September 25, told reporters here that along with his coach S Raman, a former national champion, a long-term plan has been put in place for the next few years including training in Asian countries.

"The aim is to crack the top 20 in the next one year and then in the next two years aim for top 10 and winning an Olympic medal," he added.

The last two years have been eventful, Sathiyan said, adding he had won two ITTF Pro Tour titles in that period.

"I won two Pro Tour titles in the last two years and achieved a world ranking of 39.

Now the plan is look forward, the last two-three years have been good, winning the titles andwinning prestigious medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The Asian Games was even more special."

He said the plan was to train in Asian countries, which are powerhouses in table tennis.

"What I have planned for the next six years is that there will be 150 days of training every year in Asian powerhouses like China, Japan and Korea.

It would cost up to Rs 20-25 lakh to train for 150 days a year in these countries," he said.

This kind of training is really going to help achieve the target of top-20 and 10 and an elusive Olympic medal, he added.

A full support team, including a physical conditioning coach and mental conditioning coach, would be travelling with him to the ITTF tournaments.

"A full team will travel with me to Pro Tours to get to know what it is like to play the top players and what it takes to reach the top (10 or 20) in the sport. It will also help me give my best performance," Sathiyan said.

He said having won Pro Tour Challenger series events, the aim was to win major events and Platinum series events.

On his part, Raman said it was time for Sathiyan to train with the Asian players if he had to realise his dream of being a top-10 or 20 player and bagging a medal at the Olympic games.

He said they had been in talks with some Asian countries where Sathiyan could train and sharpen his skills.

Raman said these were exciting times for table tennis in India and the players had been performing well and there was a need to step up.

Topics you might be interested in:
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ITTF World Rankings: Achanta Sharath Kamal climbs 10...
RELATED STORY
"I feel it is the beginning of a new era for Table...
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra to...
RELATED STORY
UTT: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to lead Dabang Smashers TTC
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Manika Batra sizzles again as...
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis: Sathiyan, Manika star in Smashers win
RELATED STORY
It is heartening to see table tennis getting the credit...
RELATED STORY
UTT: Manika, Sathiyan sizzle as Dabang rise to top with a...
RELATED STORY
Manika, Sathiyan guide Smashers to UTT title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us