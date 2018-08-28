Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asiad TT: Indian men's team settles for historic bronze after losing to South Korea in semifinal

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
842   //    28 Aug 2018, 13:57 IST

<p>

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian table tennis men's team settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The team comprising G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj couldn't put up a fight against the mighty Koreans, who set up a summit clash against defending champions China in a repeat of 2014 edition.

Rising star G Sathiyan, ranked 39, suffered a 11-9 9-11 3-11 3-11 loss to Lee Sangsu in the opening game as India lagged 0-1.

Experienced Sharath Kamal, word No 33, was then entrusted with the responsibility to bring India back in the game and he did put up a fight before going down 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 to Young Sik Jeoung in the second match as South Korea lead the tie 2-0.

In the deciding third game, Amalraj was beaten 5-11 7-11 11-4 7-11 by 22-year-old Woojin Jang as South Korea clinched the tie 3-0.

India had yesterday defeated fancied Japan 3-1 in the quarterfinals to assure the country its first-ever Asian Games medal in table tennis.

India did not have a single medal in the sport which was introduced in the Games program in 1958. The likes of China (61 gold), Japan (20) and South Korea (10) swept the medals for long time

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ASIAN GAMES 2018 : Indian Men's Table Tennis team through...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018, Table Tennis: Indian Men's Team Assures...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Winning a medal in Jakarta will be...
RELATED STORY
ASIAN GAMES, 2018 : Indian Table Tennis Team flying with...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra to...
RELATED STORY
"I feel it is the beginning of a new era for Table...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian Table Tennis squad opens up on...
RELATED STORY
World Team Table Tennis Championships 2018: North and...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Top four finish in Asiad will be...
RELATED STORY
Combined Korean team takes bronze at table tennis worlds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us