Sathiyan shocks world number 16 Freitas, moves to pre-quarters of Austrian Open

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:04 IST

Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out World No. 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open
Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out World No. 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out World No. 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz.

Ranked 35 in the world and lone Indian in the main draw, Sathiyan had to play out of his skin to down Freitas 4-3 in the elite Platinum tournament.

The Indian lost the first game 4-11 but fought back in his usual aggressive way, winning the next games 11-9, 11-9.

But the Portuguese was not ready to give up, clawing his way back into the contest by clinching the next two games 11-8, 11-6.

A valiant Sathiyan managed to level the match 3-3, battling to an 11-9 victory. With everything to play for in the decider, he showed great temperament to race to an 11-7 win for a sensational victory.

"It was a wonderful victory and I am very satisfied with the way I performed today. I just hope to continue my streak and go as deep as possible in the tournament," Sathiyan said after the match.

He next plays China's World No. 2 Xu Xin for a place in the quarterfinals

