3 most endearing moments between Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena ft. anniversary wish in Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has proved his mettle across all surfaces and by creating the record of 24 Grand Slams, the most to have been won by any tennis player in the Open Era, the Serb has pretty much reached the zenith of success in terms of the sport.

Djokovic's wife Jelena has been attending her matches for several years now. The two tied the knot in 2014 but their journey together goes way back to their high school in Serbia where Jelena played tennis too. The couple now has two kids, Stefan born in 2014 and Tara born in 2017.

Jelena has played an integral role in Djokovic's journey both on and off-court and is seen cheering for him by the stands, at almost every tournament. In continuation to the same, here are a few of such adorable moments that the couple has had over the last few years.

#3 Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic, ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco, was seen sharing some much-needed quality time with his family in what seemed like a mix of a training session and a family bonding time.

In a video that the Serb shared on social media, Djokovic is seen attempting long jumps with his wife, Jelena, while their children, Stefan and Tara partner amongst themselves for the same.

In addition to the aforementioned long jumps and races wherein the family members compete amongst themselves, a clip also captures Jelena hopping onto Djokovic's back after which her husband lovingly gives her a piggyback ride.

Djokovic captioned the post as:

"Family power like no other."

The wholesome family video ended with the Djokovics huddling together for a group hug.

#2 Practicing ahead of Cincinnati Masters in 2023

Djokovic created history and became the first tennis player to win 24 Grand Slam titles when he won the US Open in 2023 a couple of weeks after losing the Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz.

At the US Open, the World No.1 defeated Daniil Medvedev, a victory through which he also became the oldest man to win the US Open. However, while several practice sessions led to Djokovic's victory, there was one that the Serb had with his wife Jelena that made the rounds on social media and was adored by his fans.

After a vacation in Croatia, as he prepared for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Djokovic was captured playing tennis with his wife Jelena on a court at the One&Only Portonovi Luxury Resort in Montenegro which included a moment where the two embraced each other and ended the game with the Serb giving his wife a peck on the cheek.

While Djokovic went on to win his third title at Cincinnati thereafter wherein he also took his revenge against Alcaraz, the Serb's biggest victory came a few days later when he bagged the US Open title, a victory that he credited to his family, especially his daughter, Tara.

On winning the match, the first thing that Djokovic did was to run up the stands and embrace his family members.

#1. Novak Djokovic wishing his wife on their anniversary after winning Wimbledon 2022

Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to capture his seventh Wimbledon title in 2022 which also marked his first Major title that year. However, the day was special for another reason as it was also when when the Serb married the love of his life, a couple of years back.

The duo got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot a year later in 2014, a couple of days after the Serb defeated Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7, 6–4 in the finals to win his second Wimbledon and seventh major Grand Slam title.

Almost eight years later, just like most of his matches, Jelena was seen cheering for her husband from the player's box along with their daughter Tara when he won his seventh Wimbledon title and inched closer to Federer's eight.

As part of his post-match interview, while joking about dinner and drinks with Kyrgios thereafter and thanking his team including Jelena, Djokovic was reminded by the interviewer about his wedding anniversary.

After the same, he dedicated the title to his wife and said:

"Darling Happy Anniversary, this [Wimbledon title] is my present to you."

Smiling throughout the speech while holding on to their daughter, Jelena acknowledged Djokovic's present with a smile and tipped her hat in response.

